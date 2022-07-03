'As long as I have the ball' - Bravehearts' Kyle Rizy of Fiskdale cherishes whatever role he may have on the mound

WORCESTER — Kyle Rizy has played plenty of baseball over the past eight years.

The 20-year-old Fiskdale resident has suited up for, among others, Evolution Baseball, Tantasqua Regional, Worcester Academy, Bryant University, and, currently, the Worcester Bravehearts.

No matter the uniform, what he relishes above all else is standing on the mound with the ball and, to a large degree, the outcome in his hands.

“I just like having control of the game, especially starting,” Rizy, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound right-hander, said last week. “Going out there, you really decide how the game goes. Of course, it decides on the bats, too, on your end.

“But just being able to have the ball every pitch and, honestly, whether it’s starting, coming in in relief, closing, it doesn’t really matter to me as long as I have the ball.”

The Bravehearts have been more than happy to regularly oblige one of the anchors of their staff through the first two months of the summer season.

Rizy, who complements a swing-and-miss inducing changeup with a fastball that touches 90 miles per hour, didn’t allow an earned run through his first 19 innings spanning five appearances before getting touched up for four in the fourth of a 12-8 win over the New Britain Bees on Thursday afternoon.

He then regrouped and recorded a pair of successive 1-2-3 frames to cap a successful, six-inning outing that raised his record to 2-1 to go with a 1.63 earned run average and an impressive 25 strikeouts against five walks in 22 innings.

“The numbers are ridiculous,” manager Alex Dion said. “And it doesn’t matter what the situation is. Guys on base, no one on base. We’re up big, it’s a tight game. He’s the same guy every single pitch. He’s a real competitor.”

And a leader in the clubhouse.

“One of the best teammates we have in there,” Dion said. “A really intelligent kid with a high baseball IQ, funny, great personality. He’s a perfect fit for our team.”

A multi-sport scholastic standout, Rizy was a member of the football — he was a quarterback, another control-the-game position — basketball and baseball teams at Tantasqua, where he first drew the attention of college scouts as a sophomore.

Rizy transferred to Worcester Academy in the fall of 2018 and reclassified, going on to play basketball — he was a starter and captain as a senior — and baseball for the Hilltoppers before graduating with honors in 2021.

Prior to his junior year, Rizy committed to Bryant, opting for the North Smithfield, Rhode Island, school over Wake Forest due in large part to its proximity to his home.

“The (scholarship) money was obviously a big thing,” said Rizy, a double major in communications and marketing. “But I wanted to stay close to home so my dad and mom, who have done so much, could come see me whenever they wanted.

“Being 45 minutes from the school, they really appreciate that. So, yeah, I’m glad with the decision I made.”

His dad, Chris, and mom, Kelly, a Doherty High graduate whose maiden name is Power and currently serves as the director of health services at WA, will also get to see their younger son pitch in a neighboring state in a couple of years.

Mavrick, a rising junior at Worcester Academy, is a 6-8 righty pitcher who is committed to the University of Connecticut.

“You might want to grab him next for an interview,” Rizy said with a laugh.

The transition to playing Division 1 baseball was not without an expected bump or two. But Rizy, fully understanding he had to earn a spot, successfully navigated it.

He went 2-2 with a save and a 2.73 earned run average while making 15 appearances, including one start, totaling 26⅓ innings to help the Bulldogs advance to the Northeast Conference championship game before coming up a win shy of clinching an NCAA Tournament berth.

It was an educational athletic experience the rising sophomore, whose teammates included former Auburn standout and current Braveheart Coleman Picard, firmly believes will serve as a springboard to sustained success next season.

“With so many guys leaving, new pitching coach, new strength coach,” Rizy said, “I think all the spots are open, even the starters that are coming back from last year.

“I think everything is up in the air. But especially after the year I had last year, I think I’m in a good spot.”

—Contact Rich Garven at rgarven@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @RichGarvenTG.