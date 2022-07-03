ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Demoted, could return Thursday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Pirates optioned Wilson to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday. Though Wilson was sent back to the minors after striking out...

CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. And such was the case Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox (GameTracker), though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Nimmo, Lindor homer as first-place Mets beat Reds 7-4

CINCINNATI -- — Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor homered, helping the New York Mets beat the lowly Cincinnati Reds 7-4 on Monday night. Taijuan Walker (7-2) struck out nine in six innings as NL East-leading New York earned its second straight win after a stretch of four losses in five games. The Mets improved to 50-30, and ace right-hander Max Scherzer returns Tuesday night after being sidelined by a strained left oblique muscle.
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Pirates option Tucupita Marcano to Triple-A

The Pittsburgh Pirates optioned infielder/outfielder Tucupita Marcano to Triple-A Indianapolis. The Pirates sent Marcano and infielder Hoy Park down Tuesday while activating outfielder Ben Gamel and infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo from the 10-day injured list. Josh VanMeter is replacing Marcano on second base and batting ninth in Tuesday's game against right-hander Jameson Taillon and the New York Yankees.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Receives another start

Falter is scheduled to start Thursday's home game against the Nationals. Zach Eflin (knee) isn't on track to return from the 15-day injured list this week, so Falter will stick around in the Philadelphia rotation for at least one more turn. Falter took a no-decision against the Cardinals his last time out Friday, covering four innings and striking out five while allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Could be top option at keystone

VanMeter will start at second base and bat ninth Tuesday against the Yankees. Before he was on the bench for the final two games of the Pirates' weekend series with the Brewers, VanMeter had made all five of his starts since returning from the 10-day injured list June 27 at either first base or designated hitter. His path to regular playing time at either of those spots now appears blocked with Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) returning from the IL on Tuesday, but VanMeter could end up settling into the large side of a platoon at second base with the righty-hitting Diego Castillo. One of Castillo, Tucupita Marcano and Hoy Park had started at second base in each of the previous seven games, but the latter two players were optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent down Monday

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Martin joined the Orioles' major-league roster June 11 and saw sporadic playing time during his time in the big leagues. He hit just .167 with two triples, four runs, three RBI and three stolen bases and will head back to the minors after Ramon Urias (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench Monday

Maldonado isn't starting Monday's game against the Royals. Maldonado drew starts in the last four games and went 3-for-12 with a pair of solo home runs, a walk and four strikeouts during that time. Korey Lee is starting behind the plate and batting ninth Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: On bench, could lose starting job

Velazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Velazquez will take a seat after he went 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts while starting in each of the Angels' last five games. The Angels promoted prospect Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, and interim manager Phil Nevin suggested that the rookie would get a look in an everyday role in the middle infield, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. If that's the case, Stefanic and Luis Rengifo -- who will start at second base and shortstop, respectively in Sunday's game -- could end up forming the Angels' middle infield in most games moving forward, which would limit Velazquez to a utility role.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Losing out on playing time

Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Moniak will take a seat for the third time in four games, with two of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Though the Phillies have yet to settle on an everyday outfielder alongside Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to replace Bryce Harper (thumb), Moniak looks to be behind both Odubel Herrera and Matt Vierling in the pecking order. In 40 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, Moniak has slashed .139/.205/.167 while striking out 14 times (35 percent).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Showing signs of progress

Segura has had the pins removed from his broken right index finger, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Segura is about a month removed from undergoing surgery on his broken finger, and this is the first reported sign of progress. Segura has resumed working out and was able to field some grounders Tuesday, but he still has a ways to go in his recovery and is not expected back until sometime in mid-to-late August.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Swats 25th homer

Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Royals. Alvarez has homered in consecutive games, and he's gone yard eight times in his last 14 contests. His blast Tuesday provided the Astros' last run in the win. He's up to 25 long balls this year with 58 RBI, 53 runs scored, nine doubles and a .313/.413/.663 slash line through 298 plate appearances. Alvarez is tied for second in the majors in homers with the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, four back of the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the major-league lead.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Braves' Orlando Arcia: Not in Monday's lineup

Arcia isn't starting Monday against the Cardinals. Arcia started in the last four games and went 1-for-13 with three RBI, two walks and six strikeouts. Phil Gosselin will take his place at the keystone and bat eighth Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mets' Chasen Shreve: DFA'd on Tuesday

The Mets designated Shreve for assignment Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. New York needed a roster spot for Max Scherzer and Shreve, having posted a 10.43 ERA in his last 15 appearances, was an obvious choice for demotion. Shreve's poor numbers suggest he'll clear waivers and continue his season with Triple-A Syracuse.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Forrest Whitley: Activated from injured list

Whitley (elbow) was activated from the injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Whitley made a few rehab starts in recent weeks, but he has officially completed his comeback from Tommy John surgery and is ready to pitch regularly again. Whitley was assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land, where he will work on building up his pitch count. He could be an option for the big club at some point in the second half, but the Astros have a lot of capable starters, so they have little incentive to push him over the remainder of the campaign.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Start pushed back to Thursday

Verlander will start Thursday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Jake Odorizzi (lower leg) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's matchup against Kansas City, and the Astros plan to utilize a six-man rotation this week. Verlander has tossed 97.1 innings over 15 starts this season, and manager Dusty Baker said that the right-hander is being pushed back a few days to help manage his workload and preserve his long-term health.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Starting Monday

Odorizzi (lower leg) will start Monday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The Astros will utilize a six-man rotation this week with Odorizzi returning to action, while Justin Verlander will be pushed back to start Thursday to manage his workload. Odorizzi recently made a pair of rehab starts and posted a 2.25 ERA and 0.88 WHIP while striking out 10 in eight innings.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Still not starting

Haggerty isn't in the lineup Monday against the Padres. Haggerty recently drew four consecutive starts and went 4-for-12 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI and a steal during that time. However, he'll retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game while Marcus Wilson starts in right field and bats ninth.
SEATTLE, WA

