Chicago, IL

White Sox's Jake Burger: Sitting again for Sunday's game

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Burger is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants....

www.cbssports.com

Bring Me The Sports

Watch: Twins turn improbable triple play vs. White Sox

The Minnesota Twins made the highlight reel on the Fourth of July, turning a routine fly ball into a triple play against the Chicago White Sox. The play began when Griffin Jax had men on first and second with nobody out. A fly ball by A.J. Pollock sailed into the right-center gap but Byron Buxton was there to make the catch at the wall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini in Brewers' Monday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. Our models project Caratini for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Victor Caratini's walk-off HR in 10th caps wild end to Chicago Cubs-Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- With one swing of the bat, Victor Caratini turned a forgettable performance into one of the most memorable moments of his career. After striking out in each of his first four plate appearances, Caratini hit a three-run homer off Scott Effross with two outs in the 10th inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

White Sox: Joe Kelly’s Limited Usage Revealed

Chicago White Sox free agent acquisition Joe Kelly pitched in consecutive games for the first time in 2022 against the Giants. He was shaky in both outings in San Francisco, but the Sox were able to hold on for victories in both games. Tony La Russa’s bullpen management has drawn a lot of questions this year. Kelly, along with Kendall Graveman, have been used very infrequently. Tony La Russa has oftentimes gone to relievers like Bennett Sousa or Tanner Banks in high leverage situations.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star DL Sydir Mitchell to make commitment live Sunday on CBS Sports HQ

One of the top uncommitted defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class will make his verbal pledge Sunday on CBS Sports HQ. Sydir Mitchell, a four-star defensive lineman from Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey, will make his choice at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
ORADELL, NJ
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr., Julio Jones headline best remaining NFL free agents: Ideal landing spots for each player

Despite being in the doldrums of the NFL offseason, with the initial waves of free agency already washed to shore, there's still plenty of big-name talent lurking on the open market. Most of these players remain household names, albeit with their prime days behind them. Still, they have enough in the tank to be valuable additions at this stage of the offseason in the weeks leading up to camp. They could even be that missing piece to get some contenders over the hump and into the Super Bowl conversation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cubs: Suzuki Returning to Chicago, Smyly to Start in South Bend

Photos: Quinn Harris-USA Today Sports, via Reuters/Dustin Bradford-Getty Images. The Chicago Cubs received encouraging news on the injury front Sunday morning. Despite Alec Mills heading to the IL , a pair of notable names look close to returning for the Cubs. According to Marquee Sports Network’s Taylor McGregor, Seiya Suzuki is returning to Chicago and Drew Smyly will start in South Bend on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Eddy Curry On Playing Against Michael Jordan For The Chicago Bulls: "All Our Fans Were People That Had Bought Tickets To Watch Jordan Play For Washington. All Of Them Were There For MJ."

Michael Jordan is the GOAT of the NBA as per most people, so there's no doubting the fact that he is the greatest Chicago Bull ever too. During his prime in the 90s, MJ was the biggest contributor as the Bulls won 6 NBA championships in 8 seasons, arguably the greatest prime any player has ever enjoyed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bailey Falter: Receives another start

Falter is scheduled to start Thursday's home game against the Nationals. Zach Eflin (knee) isn't on track to return from the 15-day injured list this week, so Falter will stick around in the Philadelphia rotation for at least one more turn. Falter took a no-decision against the Cardinals his last time out Friday, covering four innings and striking out five while allowed three earned runs on five hits and a walk.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Could be top option at keystone

VanMeter will start at second base and bat ninth Tuesday against the Yankees. Before he was on the bench for the final two games of the Pirates' weekend series with the Brewers, VanMeter had made all five of his starts since returning from the 10-day injured list June 27 at either first base or designated hitter. His path to regular playing time at either of those spots now appears blocked with Yoshi Tsutsugo (back) returning from the IL on Tuesday, but VanMeter could end up settling into the large side of a platoon at second base with the righty-hitting Diego Castillo. One of Castillo, Tucupita Marcano and Hoy Park had started at second base in each of the previous seven games, but the latter two players were optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Richie Martin: Sent down Monday

Martin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. Martin joined the Orioles' major-league roster June 11 and saw sporadic playing time during his time in the big leagues. He hit just .167 with two triples, four runs, three RBI and three stolen bases and will head back to the minors after Ramon Urias (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Showing signs of progress

Segura has had the pins removed from his broken right index finger, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Segura is about a month removed from undergoing surgery on his broken finger, and this is the first reported sign of progress. Segura has resumed working out and was able to field some grounders Tuesday, but he still has a ways to go in his recovery and is not expected back until sometime in mid-to-late August.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Losing out on playing time

Moniak is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Moniak will take a seat for the third time in four games, with two of his absences from the lineup coming against right-handed starting pitchers. Though the Phillies have yet to settle on an everyday outfielder alongside Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to replace Bryce Harper (thumb), Moniak looks to be behind both Odubel Herrera and Matt Vierling in the pecking order. In 40 plate appearances in the big leagues this season, Moniak has slashed .139/.205/.167 while striking out 14 times (35 percent).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Angels' Andrew Velazquez: On bench, could lose starting job

Velazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Velazquez will take a seat after he went 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts while starting in each of the Angels' last five games. The Angels promoted prospect Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, and interim manager Phil Nevin suggested that the rookie would get a look in an everyday role in the middle infield, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. If that's the case, Stefanic and Luis Rengifo -- who will start at second base and shortstop, respectively in Sunday's game -- could end up forming the Angels' middle infield in most games moving forward, which would limit Velazquez to a utility role.
ANAHEIM, CA

