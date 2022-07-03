A Marion man was arrested early Sunday after what police said was a fatal stabbing at River Bend Campground on Whetstone River Road South, according to a release from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

A paramedic squad and deputies were dispatched at 2:33 a.m. on reports of an unresponsive female after a fight.

Paramedics found Natalie Rudd, 42, of Marion, suffering from multiple stab wounds at the campground. She was transported to Marion General Hospital by the First Consolidated Fire Department, but was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told Marion County Sheriff deputies that a suspect had left the scene on a motorcycle. Deputy John Endicott located the suspect while Endicott was traveling to the scene and conducted a traffic stop. He found Chadwick Greenawalt, 44, of Marion, suffering from injuries from the incident.

Greenawalt was then transported to Marion General Hospital. After receiving treatment, he was arrested and transported to the Multi-County Jail on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for the consideration of formal charges, according to the sheriff's release.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion man arrested after fatal stabbing at River Bend Campground