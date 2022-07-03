ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, OH

Marion man arrested after fatal stabbing at River Bend Campground

By Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 3 days ago

A Marion man was arrested early Sunday after what police said was a fatal stabbing at River Bend Campground on Whetstone River Road South, according to a release from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

A paramedic squad and deputies were dispatched at 2:33 a.m. on reports of an unresponsive female after a fight.

Paramedics found Natalie Rudd, 42, of Marion, suffering from multiple stab wounds at the campground. She was transported to Marion General Hospital by the First Consolidated Fire Department, but was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told Marion County Sheriff deputies that a suspect had left the scene on a motorcycle. Deputy John Endicott located the suspect while Endicott was traveling to the scene and conducted a traffic stop. He found Chadwick Greenawalt, 44, of Marion, suffering from injuries from the incident.

Greenawalt was then transported to Marion General Hospital. After receiving treatment, he was arrested and transported to the Multi-County Jail on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office for the consideration of formal charges, according to the sheriff's release.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion man arrested after fatal stabbing at River Bend Campground

Comments / 0

Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Woman dies after being stabbed during fight in Marion County; man charged

MARION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A woman died after she was stabbed multiple times during a fight, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the River Bend Campground on Whetstone River Road South for a report of a woman unresponsive after a fight around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
MARION COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

A large fight at IL bar leads to one arrested and one flown to a hospital with severe injuries

One person was arrested, one was flown by medical helicopter and a warrant was issued for another after a large fight ensued at an Indian Lake bar Sunday night after 11:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls reporting a large fight involving several bar patrons at Acheson's Resort in Lakeview. One report stated an individual was beaten by a mob of patrons and suffered serious injuries.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Centre Daily

Woman’s assault sparks huge bar fight, leaving man with eye ‘hanging out,’ Ohio cops say

A massive bar fight sparked by a woman’s assault left two people injured, Ohio police said. Authorities are still looking for the man accused of assaulting the woman. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to several 911 calls about ongoing fights at a bar in Lakeview, Ohio, on July 3, authorities said in an incident report. Callers reported that a person had been “beaten by a mob” and suffered serious injuries, including “what was described as his eye hanging out.”
URBANA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marion, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Marion, OH
County
Marion County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Marion County, OH
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for two accused felons from central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for the community’s help in finding two men from central Ohio accused of felonies. Dewyone Wells is wanted for aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated robbery. Russell Blankenship is wanted for kidnapping, robbery, and aggravated robbery. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Man arrested after woman dies from stab wounds in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old man in Marion has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a woman died from multiple stab wounds overnight Sunday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the River Bend Campground at the 1000 block of Whetstone River Road South at 2:33 […]
MARION, OH
Bellefontaine Examiner

1 transported from rollover crash

Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department work on the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of south Main Street. One of the vehicles overturned onto its top and the driver of that vehicle was transported by Bellefontaine Fire and EMS to Mary Rutan Hospital. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. Officers continue their investigation and further details were unavailable at press time. (EXAMINER PHOTO | J.R. TITUS)
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
peakofohio.com

Two Bellefontaine men arrested on felony drug charges

Two Bellefontaine men were arrested on a felony drug charge in Russells Point Saturday night around 8 o'clock. Washington Township Police observed a vehicle traveling on 33 with an excessively loud exhaust. A traffic stop was initiated and officers identified the driver as Xavier Scherer, 21, and his passenger as...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Marion General Hospital#Marion County Sheriff
crawfordcountynow.com

Charges in death at popular Marion area campground

MARION—On July 3rd at 2:33 am, Deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to an emergency call at River Bend Campground located at 1092 Whetstone River Road after receiving a report of an unresponsive female after some kind of fight. Upon arrival of law enforcement and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Lima News

Lima cop waives preliminary hearing

WAPAKONETA — An off-duty Lima police officer arrested in Wapakoneta last month for allegedly interfering with first responders who were attempting to give medical aid to an unidentified woman has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and will have his case presented to an Auglaize County grand jury.
WAPAKONETA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured after west Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is in critical condition and two others are injured following a crash on the west side of Columbus Sunday afternoon. Columbus police said the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Wilson Road south of I-70. One victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police take to social media to find suspects

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police has taken to Facebook in an attempt to catch some of the city’s most wanted criminals. In an operation it is calling Operation Turn Up The Heat, the department has started posting mug shots of suspects wanted for crimes ranging from weapons violations, arson, kidnapping, robbery, […]
Sidney Daily News

Car and buggy crash

A car collided with a buggy on state Route 47 just east of the Shelby County and Logan County line at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. The buggy was destroyed and its driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

1K+
Followers
956
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy