Vermont State

Did Anyone Win The Powerball? July 2 Winning Numbers And Monday’s New Jackpot

By Cortney Drakeford
 2 days ago
The Powerball drawing on Saturday night did not yield a grand prize winner for the estimated $20 million jackpot, which has a cash value of $11.6 million. The jackpot recently reset after a Vermont player won $366.7 million on Wednesday. The next drawing will take place on Monday, and...

CBS LA

Woman comes forward to claim $426 million Mega Millions jackpot

A woman came forward this week to claim the $426 million she won from the Mega Millions back in January.Kristine Wellenstein purchased the winning ticket at a Chevron station, 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Her $20 ticket was the only one in the country to match all six numbers in the Jan. 28 draw, beating 1 in 302,575,350 odds."When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," she said in a statement.Wellenstein, who has opted to take her winnings as a lump sum, says she does not plan on speaking publicly. Through lottery officials, she says she plans to be a good steward of her sudden windfall."I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," Wellenstein said in her statement. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."The station that sold the winning ticket will also get a maximum $1 million bonus. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

$250,000 lottery winner wins another $200,000 from the same store

June 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who won a $250,000 jackpot in 2020 scored a $200,000 jackpot this month from a ticket purchased from the same store. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Midlands woman bought a 20X The Money scratch-off ticket from the Spring Valley Convenience Store in Columbia last week and scored a $200,000 top prize.
COLUMBIA, SC
TODAY.com

Powerball ticket worth $366 million sold in Vermont

There was one winning ticket sold in Vermont for Powerball’s $366 million jackpot on Wednesday. The numbers were 8, 40, 49, 58, 63 and the Powerball was 14. It was the first time someone has hit the jackpot since late April.June 30, 2022.
VERMONT STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

16 largest Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in American lottery history

Who are the biggest lottery winners of all time? (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) It's the American dream. Popping into a convenience store or gas station and plunking down a couple of dollars for a handful of Powerball or Mega Millions tickets. The result can be literally life-changing. And the prizes are often nothing to sneeze over. Here's a look at the 16 biggest lottery jackpots in Powerball and Mega Millions history.16. $543 million (Powerball) (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) Date: July 24, 2018. How many winners? 1. A group of 11 office workers in California split the winning ticket and chose the $320 million lump...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Virginia man wins $250,000 after he says he dreamed of winning lottery numbers: "It was hard to believe"

Winning the lottery is a dream for many, but one man's dream became his reality. Retiree Alonzo Coleman, who won $250,000 in Virginia's Bank a Million lottery, said the winning numbers came to him in a dream. After the dream, he went to a local store and purchased a lottery ticket with the numbers: 13-14-15-16-17-18 and Bonus Ball 19. And in the June 11 drawing, his "unusual sequence" of numbers was a winning set of numbers, lottery officials said in a press release.
VIRGINIA STATE
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

