Taron Egerton Told Marvel He Wants To Play Wolverine

Thor: Love and Thunder's Rotten Tomatoes score is out. Taika Waititi's follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok has a 75% "fresh" score on the review aggregator as of this writing, with 67 critic reviews counted. There's no fan review score yet, which is not unusual for highly secretive blockbusters like the ones Marvel makes. So far, the reviews from critics online have been less uniformly positive than Ragnarok was, but largely positive, with ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson calling it "electrifying and erratic." The film brings back Natalie Portman, whose Jane Foster has been largely absent since Thor: The Dark World. This time, though, she has powers.
