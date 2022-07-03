ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Taron Egerton Told Marvel He Wants To Play Wolverine

By Valeri Vankov
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHugh Jackman has portrayed Wolverine ever since the first X-Men movie in 2000. However, as the X-Men superheroes gradually become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is rumored that Taron Egerton will be the new actor to transform...

movies.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.
MOVIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

As Marvel’s Blade Reboot Approaches, Wesley Snipes Reveals How He Took Steps To Get A Fourth Movie In The OG Franchise Made

There are some exciting characters that are set to take center stage in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward, and one that has fans particularly hyped is a certain vampire hunter. I’m, of course, talking about the one and only Blade, who will be played by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali when he returns to the big screen. While fans are hyped to see this new iteration of the character, there’s still plenty of love for Wesley Snipes’ OG version of the hero. Snipes, for his part, also has a lot of affection for his superhero role and, amid the hype for the reboot, he’s revealed one of the ways in which he’d taken steps to get a fourth movie in his franchise made.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill is Top Pick Amongst Fans to Play the MCU's Wonder Man

It goes without saying that Henry Cavill's stint in the DC Extended Universe could have been one of the best things about the franchise but time and time again, Warner Bros. and DC Films have seemingly pulled their middle finger on the fans and as it stands, Cavill still isn't part of the franchise's upcoming slate despite his great performance as Superman.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Hugh Jackman
SFGate

Elizabeth Olsen Refused to Watch ‘Doctor Strange 2’ After Disney Sent Her Watermarked Screener

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has earned just over $950 million at the worldwide box office, but the film’s co-lead Elizabeth Olsen still has not seen it. The actor revealed on “The Tonight Show” that a cold prevented her from watching the movie at its premiere, and then she refused to watch the watermarked screener Disney sent her as a back-up because it was just too “distracting.”
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
MOVIES
The Independent

Chris Hemsworth says he doesn’t want his children to become actors after Thor: Love and Thunder role

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that his son and daughter are in new film Thor: Love and Thunder.However the Australian actor hopes they won’t enjoy the taste of acting too much, stating: “I don’t want them to be child stars.”The new film, from director Taika Waititi, is the next Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film set to be released after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.It will see Hemsworth return as the popular character alongside Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, the stars of Guardians of the Galaxy and Christian Bale, who is on villain duties.Speaking ahead of the film’s release, Hemsworth...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Comics#Actor#Film Star#The New York Times#Marvel Studio#Mcu
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Cut Major Cameo from Returning Infinity War Character

I think it's already safe to say that Marvel Studios' upcoming theatrical offering Thor: Love and Thunder might have just assembled the biggest ensemble of characters we've seen since Avengers: Endgame — from Thor, Jane Foster, and Valkyrie all the way to the Guardians of the Galaxy. click to...
MOVIES
IGN

“I’ll Put Myself” – Chris Hemsworth Wants to Be in Deadpool 3 Just to Force Off Any Hugh Jackman Wolverine Cameos

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will soon reprise his role as the Norse God of Thunder in the fourth film of Marvel's Thor franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character made its live-action in 2011's Thor before becoming part of iconic Marvel teams such as The Avengers. Hemsworth is the currently the longest-serving actor in the MCU. However, he doesn't hold the record of playing a superhero character for the most amount of years, as that title goes to his Aussie brother in Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Thor: Love and Thunder's Rotten Tomatoes score is out. Taika Waititi's follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok has a 75% "fresh" score on the review aggregator as of this writing, with 67 critic reviews counted. There's no fan review score yet, which is not unusual for highly secretive blockbusters like the ones Marvel makes. So far, the reviews from critics online have been less uniformly positive than Ragnarok was, but largely positive, with ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson calling it "electrifying and erratic." The film brings back Natalie Portman, whose Jane Foster has been largely absent since Thor: The Dark World. This time, though, she has powers.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Release Date Announced

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel's release date has been announced. As per Warner Bros., Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be released in theaters on March 15, 2024, almost exactly three years since the release of the first film. As previously announced, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard will be returning for the sequel, with Dan Stevens (The Guest, Legion) playing the lead role. Production on Godzilla vs. Kong 2 was supposedly going to begin this summer over in Australia, so an early 2024 release date seems right on track with the expected production timeline.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

X-Men Star Hugh Jackman Reacts To Rumors of His Wolverine Return in the MCU

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman continues to joke around with the internet’s emotions. The former X-Men actor posted a picture of himself in an Adventure Time t-shirt on Twitter this morning, with an ominous caption, "Let's see what rumor the look on my face starts today..." Hugh Jackman’s latest tweet...
MOVIES
Collider

Taron Egerton Confirms Meeting With Marvel, Hints at Wolverine Casting

Taron Egerton admitted that he has met with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for a potential role in the world’s most successful film franchise, and hinted in a New York Times interview that the role he’s in talks for is none other than Wolverine. The character was famously played Hugh Jackman over several years, and Egerton acknowledged that he has big shoes to fill, were his casting to come through.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

'Devastated': Brad Pitt’s Parents Beg Him To Intervene After Angelina Jolie Reportedly Cuts Them Out Of Their Children's Lives

Getting messy. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been in a custody battle for a long time, and now the actor's parents are getting involved, as they are desperate to see their grandchildren. "It's been years since Brad's parents have seen the kids in person," an insider said of the pair's six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. "They know it's futile to appeal to Angie — there was never much warmth between them even when she and Brad were happy." "It's very painful for them," the source shared. However, the Hollywood starlet is not "going to...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy