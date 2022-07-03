ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Games Arriving on PC Game Pass: July 2022

By Daniel McMahon
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A full breakdown of games...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Xbox Game Pass in July 2022: Far Cry 5, Yakuza 0, Escape Academy, and More

It's another month, and another round of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass very soon. We've already had Far Cry 5 hit the service this week, and now we've got a few more games coming to Game Pass in the near future. But, remember, this is just the first wave of Game Pass titles for the month, and you can expect even more announcements in the second half of July.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals 12 Games Releasing in July

Xbox announced this week another set of Xbox Game Pass games set to release in July with 12 titles confirmed this time. Some of those games are day one releases as we've come to expect from Xbox Game Pass while others are ones that have already been out and are ones to look forward to in the coming weeks. In a surprising turn of events, some games have also made a return to the Xbox Game Pass catalog after previously being taken out.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Web 3 Gaming Console Announced

Web 3 gaming company Polium has announced the Polium One, "the world's first multi-chain gaming console," capable of running games built on different blockchains. The announcement has already met criticism from gamers for its ties to the blockchain. Polium says its system will be "powerful enough to run high-performance games...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 Timed Exclusive Finally Comes to Xbox Consoles Today

A PS5 timed console exclusive has shed its console exclusivity today and come to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The game in question was previously in early access, but only available on PS5 and PC. Today, its full release has finally come, and with the end of early access comes the end of this console exclusivity. Taking the sting out of this release of console exclusivity, PlayStation has gone and struck a deal to make the game free this month via PlayStation Plus for all subscribers on PS4 and PS5. If you haven't pieced the puzzle together yet, the game in question is Arcadegeddon.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pc Game#Video Game
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for July 2022 Available Now

It's the first Tuesday of the month, which means that the new slate of free games coming to PlayStation Plus for July 2022 are now available to download. Within the past week, Sony revealed the latest group of games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 that would be free for PS Plus subscribers throughout the month. And in case you happened to miss this announcement, July is actually one of the stronger months that we've seen for PS Plus so far in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Shutting Down Servers For Some of Its Best Games

Ubisoft has announced that on September 1 it's pulling the plug on servers for a variety of games, including some of its best and most popular games to date. Of course, all of these games are "older titles" as Ubisoft puts it, which means the closure of online services for these games is going to be far less impactful compared to if they shut down servers for its more modern releases like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Roller Champions, or Rider's Republic.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Reportedly Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

A new report has claimed that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be coming natively to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at some point in the future. At this point in time, the latest title from Rockstar Games can be played on both PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to backward compatibility, but the game itself doesn't fully take advantage of what each platform is capable of. And while Red Dead Redemption 2 does receive some performance upgrades on these consoles as it currently stands, it sounds like a native port of the title should be coming before long.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Microsoft will no longer offer Xbox 360 games via Games with Gold

Microsoft will discontinue Xbox 360 games from its Games with Gold service starting in October 2022. This news comes by way of an email from Microsoft, which was translated by Twitter user Wario64. Following the removal of Xbox 360 games from Games with Gold, Microsoft will continue to add Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Gamespot

Xbox Games With Gold Will Reportedly No Longer Offer Xbox 360 Titles From October

Games with Gold will reportedly no longer offer Xbox 360 games to download, as Microsoft says that it has reached the limit of which games it can offer through the service. In an email sent out to Dutch Xbox Live Gold subscribers (via Wario64), Microsoft said that Games with Gold will stop offering Xbox 360 titles from October. Xbox One games, however, will still be available to download. We have reached out to Microsoft and will update this post as soon as we hear back from them.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Witcher Game Releasing Tomorrow

A new Witcher game is releasing tomorrow. Unfortunately, it's not The Witcher 4, which is in development at CD Projekt Red, but still -- at least -- a couple of years away from releasing. That said, if you played The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and enjoyed its card-playing minigame, Gwent, you're going to really love this almost-stealth release. Today, out of nowhere, the Polish games maker announced Gwent: Rogue Mage, a new single-player deckbuilding roguelike, is releasing tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reunites One of Gaming's Best Franchises

Xbox Game Pass just reunited one of the best sagas in all of gaming. Throughout most of 2021, the entirety of Sega's Yakuza series was accessible from beginning to end via Game Pass. By the end of the year, though, this was no longer true as Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 all departed from the service. Fortunately, for those who maybe never got to play the first three mainline entries in the series, that removal has been undone.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Beta Will Reportedly Start in September

New reports have claimed that Modern Warfare 2's Beta will start in September, instead of the previously leaked August date. A new report by Ralph Valve, via WhatIfGaming, claims that Activision has opted to split the Beta across two weekends in September. Previously, it was thought that the Beta would be taking place in August thanks to a product listing on Amazon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Next Battlefield Game Already Sounds Better Than Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 was a massive flop when it was released last year, so it should come as no surprise that the new Battlefield game DICE and EA are working on already sounds better than the 2020 PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. Not only was Battlefield 2042 a technical mess and plagued by bugs when it was released, but it was missing fan-favorite and even basic content from previous installments. Exacerbating the missing content issue was also the fact that the game had no single-player campaign. Its successor will though.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Xbox Games with Gold will no longer include Xbox 360 titles

As of October 2022, Microsoft will stop offering free Xbox 360 titles through Games with Gold. The company announced the change in an email sent out to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in the US, Canada and other parts of the world. “We have reached the limit of our ability to bring Xbox 360 games to the catalog,” the company states in the message. “However, Games with Gold will continue to include exciting Xbox One titles and exclusive savings each month.”
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Fans Upset With Controversial Xbox Live Gold Change

A newly announced change to Xbox Live Gold on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is proving to be quite controversial. Yesterday, we relayed word that Xbox Live Gold was removing Xbox 360 games from Games With Gold this October. According to Microsoft, who did its best to sweep the news under the rug, the service will no longer offer Xbox 360 games because it's run out of games to put on there. This doesn't mean the entire Xbox 360 library is on there, but apparently, nobody wants to to put their Xbox 360 games on there anymore, or at least not for the money Xbox is offering.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Games with Gold Seemingly Ending Xbox 360 Releases This Year

A critical change concerning Xbox Live Gold and its free monthly games is supposedly happening later this year with news now circulating that Xbox will be dropping Xbox 360 games from its monthly releases starting in October. In emails shared online which were said to have been sent out to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, Microsoft said it had "reached the limit" of the ability to add Xbox 360 games to the catalog. Xbox 360 games already downloaded through Xbox Games with Gold up until October 2022 will still remain in players' libraries without issue, however.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds One of Xbox One's Most Controversial Games

Xbox Game Pass has a new game, and it happens to be one of the most controversial games of the last console generation. In addition to being controversial, the game -- which has been added to both the PC and console versions of the subscription service -- is also quite good. The game in question comes courtesy of Ubisoft, the French games maker best known for Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. You aren't assassinating an entire small country in the new Xbox Game Pass game, but rather blowing up half of Montana. That's right, Far Cry 5 is now on Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Steam Deck review: a marvel of a miniature gaming PC

Idon’t remember my first Steam Deck ‘I can’t believe it can do this’ moment and that’s probably because there have been so many of them. The giddy new tech squees that feels like maybe, just maybe you might be touching the overgrown GameGear-shaped future. The first might have been when I was sitting on the sofa watching a stream announce a demo for a game, downloading it from the store, and seamlessly playing it 5 minutes later without having to change a single setting or move a muscle.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Rockstar Hints at GTA Online Summer Update

Players have spotted hints that Rockstar are planning a Summer Update for GTA Online. An official announcement has yet to come from Rockstar, but players and leakers have spotted some updates for the PC version of GTA Online that have hinted towards a Summer Update arriving soon. Known leaker Tez2 took to Twitter to share the recent update history for GTA Online.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy