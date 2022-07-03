ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Alligator’s Bellow Looks Like Something Straight Out of Jurassic Park

By Amy Myers
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5KUA_0gTnckTp00

As if alligators weren’t intimidating enough, their bellows will make you feel like you’re witnessing a dinosaur come back to life.

Recently, several TikTokers have caught these giant reptiles as they vibrate the surrounding waters and let loose a low growl. The sounds can range from a soft grumble to a downright deafening call, and all of them demonstrate just how powerful these scaly creatures are.

One of the more recent demonstrations was from a gator named Brutus at the Gulfarium Marine Park in Florida. Brutus is just one of the park’s resident reptiles, and he felt the need to communicate his size by releasing a water-rippling, spine-tingling bellow.

‘Brutus is letting everyone know he is the biggest alligator around with these low-pitched vocalizations!” the park explained.

Take a listen below.

@gulfariumofficial Brutus is letting everyone know he is the biggest gator around with these low-pitched vocalizations! #americanalligator #gulfarium #aquarium ♬ original sound – GulfariumOfficial

According to EarthSky, gators use this vocal technique to avoid any “unpromising contests” for mates and breeding territories. So, instead of gnashing teeth and claws, they let out a low rumble to see who’s got the bigger chops. If the smaller gator knows what’s good for him, he’ll continue on to a different area or mate.

Viewers Share Hilarious Reactions to Alligator Video

Not surprisingly, Brutus’ impressive bellow caught many unsuspecting viewers off-guard. As a result, some fellow TikTokers decided to take notes on what to avoid while patrolling any of Florida’s swampy waters.

“Note to self: get out of water when carbonated,” one viewer joked, referring to the bubbling water surrounding Brutus.

Meanwhile, others thought that the alligator’s bellows sounded oddly familiar, suggestions ranging from famous dinosaur movie franchises to a cold engine turning over.

Another viewer wrote, “now I know where Jurassic park got their sound effects.”

“sounds like a v8 trying to start up,” a third added.

This isn’t the only gator bellow that’s caught TikTok’s attention lately. In a separate clip from Gatorland alligator park in Orlando, an even bigger reptile lifted its head out of the water, preparing for the massive rumble it was about to create.

Sure enough, he dipped his body into the water and let loose a boisterous bellow again and again. In the last couple of instances, a few other gators wandered nearby, but none seemed to want to face off against the monstrous reptile dominating the water beside them.

@gatorland Sound On 🔈🔈🔈@savannahboan #tipsandtricks #gatorland #orlando #florida #alligator #crocodile #cocodrilo #naturedocumentary ♬ Ticking – TIN

Responses for the Gatorland soundtrack were pretty similar to that of the Gulfarium. Viewers compared the noises to dinosaurs and V8 engines. But one TikToker worried more about hearing those alligator sounds in the dead of night.

“Imagine camping and hearing that at night,” the watcher wrote.

Hopefully, no one’s setting up camp beside a swamp. But just in case, you may want to practice a bellow of your own to assert dominance.

Comments / 6

Related
Outsider.com

Florida Alligator Eats 40-Pound Dog ‘Like It Was Nothing’ in Shocking Incident

A happy, healthy family dog died recently at the hands of an alligator near a public pond in Florida capitol Tallahassee. Wildlife officials said that local resident Joshua Wells was out for a simple lunch in the park one day when the incident occurred. Wells would take him fully-grown 40-pound black lab out for a quick walk and game of fetch during his lunch break everyday.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
CBS News

Girl loses her leg in shark attack at Florida beach: "It's a tragedy"

A girl suffered serious injuries Thursday when she was attacked by a shark at a beach in Florida, authorities said, continuing a frightening trend in the state that accounts for nearly 40% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had surgery and lost her leg, but is expected to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
Outdoor Life

Florida Fisherman Photographs Alligator Trying to Take on a Bull Shark

An angler in Florida photographed a rare encounter between a bull shark and an alligator while fishing on the banks of the St. Lucie River over Memorial Day Weekend. David Zinn was fishing the St. Lucie with his stepfather when he hooked into something strong that Saturday afternoon. He figured it was a shark of some kind, and saw soon enough that it was a small bull shark. But when he tried to land the shark, reeling it up on the rocks close to shore, a five-foot alligator suddenly appeared out of the depths of the river, hunting for its next meal.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brutus
Whiskey Riff

Pulse-Pounding Video Shows Feral Pigs Attacking People…And It’s Terrifying

These things will MESS YOU UP. Wild pigs, or feral hogs, reproduce at an insane rate and destroy everything in their path. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, “feral hogs cause more than $1.5 billion in damages (every year) to property, agricultural interests (crops and livestock), native wildlife and ecosystems as well as cultural and historic resources.”
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Tennessee couple, 68 and 65, and Florida man, 64, were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning while on holiday at Sandals Emerald Bay resort in the Bahamas in May, cops say

Carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in the Bahamas in May, police announced Tuesday. The victims had been identified as Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, from Tennessee; and Vincent Chiarella, 64, from Florida. 'At this juncture of the investigation, we can officially...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Marine Park#Gator#Jurassic Park#Bellows#Tiktokers#Earthsky
Tampa Bay Times

Look out, Pasco: Here come giant African land snails

A gardener in Pasco County recently found a giant African land snail — or what Florida officials call “one of the most damaging snails in the world.”. The giant African land snail gobbles up plants and can carry a parasite known to give people meningitis, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

493K+
Followers
53K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy