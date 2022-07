Cleve Jones has lived in the Castro for nearly 50 years, almost from the day he graduated from high school in Phoenix and hitchhiked to California. He has been a political and cultural leader in San Francisco, organizing gay men and lesbians when the AIDS epidemic devastated these streets in the early 1980s. He created the nationally recognized AIDS Memorial Quilt from a storefront on Market Street. He was a face of the anger and sorrow that swept the Castro in 1978 after the assassination of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay man elected to the Board of Supervisors.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO