Happy Birthday Tom Cruise: Remembering the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star’s Best Roles

By Megan Molseed
 3 days ago
It’s a big day for Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise as the longtime actor is turning 60 years old. And, the best way to pay tribute to an iconic Hollywood figure such as Cruise? Go through some of the star’s best roles over the decades.

In a recent Twitter post, The Hollywood Reporter remembers some of our favorite Tom Cruise moments. Detailing seven of the star’s best roles since he hit it big in the 1980s. This task isn’t a simple one, either, picking a top seven favorite Tom Cruise films. The longtime actor has been in well over fifty films.

Remembering Some Of Our Favorite Tom Cruise Films To Celebrate The Star’s 60th Birthday

In a recent video clip, The Hollywood Reporter honors the Top Gun star on his July 3 birthday. The outlet celebrates by going over some of the actor’s best moments in film through the decades.

“The Maverick himself, @TomCruise celebrates his birthday today,” the Sunday morning Twitter post notes. “Here’s a look at his all-time greatest roles.”

First, the outlet takes us way back. All the way back to Tom Cruise’s 1983 breakout role as Joel Goodson in Risky Business. Of course, one of the most iconic scenes in film history was born from this flick. Who hasn’t caught the moment when a young Tom Cruise slides across the hardwood floor singing to Bob Seger’s Old Time Rock-N-Roll…wearing just a dress shirt, a pair of socks, and his skivvies?

Next, the outlet highlights the award-winning drama flick Rainman. In this 1988 film Cruise stars opposite another film icon Dustin Hoffman. Rainman sees Cruise’s character, Charlie Babbit sets out on an impromptu cross-country road trip with his autistic brother, Dustin Hoffman’s Raymond Babbit.

Tom Cruise Brings Us Some Of Our Favorite Modern Film Classics – With Classic Lines, Of Course – During His Prolific Hollywood Career

Next, Tom Cruise joins some big names like Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon, and Keifer Sutherland in the 1992 thriller A Few Good Men. This film brought us some of the most quoted lines in cinematic history. Especially with the now-iconic “you can’t handle the truth!” scene.

https://youtu.be/9FnO3igOkOk

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: You Can't Handle the Truth! – A Few Good Men (7/8) Movie CLIP (1992) HD (https://youtu.be/9FnO3igOkOk)

Next, Tom Cruise had us all at “hello.” He starred in the title role for the 1996 Oscar-winning film, Jerry Maguire. This rom-com made movie history as Cruise portrays a sports agent with a heart; falling in love with Renee Zellweger, and locking down Cuba Gooding Jr.’s footballer character as a client.

In 2014, Tom Cruise wowed us in the action film, The Edge of Tomorrow. With the tagline, “Live, Die, Repeat,” The Edge of Tomorrow finds Cruise playing a soldier who is stuck in a time loop; forcing him to live the same tragic day where the earth is attacked by aliens, over and over again.

What Is A ‘Best Of’ Tom Cruise List Without Some Mention Of His Iconic Turn As Top Gun Fighter Pilot, Maverick?

The final two roles mentioned in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Best of Tom Cruise” list are two films filmed 36 years apart. One of the films, 1986’s Top Gun continues to be a classic. Top Gun’s follow-up sequel, 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick is well on its way to becoming one of Hollywood’s most celebrated films.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

