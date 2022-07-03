ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REPORT: Two Assistants to Join Steve Clifford's Staff

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

Clifford's staff is starting to take shape.

"New" Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford has begun assembling his staff for the 2022-23 season. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report , the Hornets are expected to hire assistant coaches Tyrone Corbin and Bob Beyer.

Corbin recently worked under Clifford in Orlando from 2018-21. Prior to that, he had spent time with the Utah Jazz (2004-14), Sacramento Kings (2014-15), and Phoenix Suns (2016-18). As for Beyer, his ties to Clifford date back to 2007 where the two worked on the same staff together as assistants under Stan Van Gundy from 2007-12 in Orlando. Beyer followed Clifford to Charlotte in 2013 before linking back up with Van Gundy in Detroit the following season. Since, Beyer has coached with the Thunder, Kings, and Pelicans.

Assistants Norm Richardson and Nick Friedman will both coach for the Hornets in Summer League, which suggests the two will be retained.

