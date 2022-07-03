Details of Otto Porter Jr.'s Contract Revealed to be Worth $12.4 Million: Report

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly inked Otto Porter Jr. to a two-year, $12.4 million contract that includes a player option

The details of Otto Porter J.r's contract have finally been revealed.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The newest member of the Toronto Raptors will reportedly receive a two-year, $12.4 million contract with a player option in the second year, per No Trade Clause's Anil Gonga.

Porter had reportedly received a veteran minimum offer from the Golden State Warriors but opted to sign in Toronto for about $4 million more than the Warriors offered.

At the $6 million reported price tag for next season, Toronto still has about $4 million remaining of the mid-level exception to use this summer. A chunk of that will likely be used to sign second-round pick Christian Koloko to a multi-year deal, presumably for at least three years.

With most of the roster now set for next season, expect the Raptors to spend the next few weeks scouring the league for training camp invitees. Armoni Brooks will likely be among those fighting for a roster spot alongside former second-round pick David Johnson and Justin Champagnie, both of whom need to be re-signed to new contracts.

Any further moves this season will likely come via the trade market, though nothing major is expected. Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri had previously said his offseason plans involved making "little changes here and there," adding someone on the mid-level exception, and trying to add depth to the roster.

Further Reading

Raptors trade assets rank among the very best if Toronto is ready to go all in for Kevin Durant

Raptors odds to land Kevin Durant jump Higher, Vegas says

Raptors among 5 most likely destinations for Kevin Durant, Vegas says