ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers' Javier Báez's beef with Amir Garrett continues, and it sure is fun

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

There's a lot of disdain between Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez and Kansas City Royals reliever Amir Garrett.

The beef continued Saturday.

The rivalry dates to May 2019, when Báez didn't approve of Garrett's strikeout celebration. Báez, then with the Chicago Cubs, and Garrett, then with the Cincinnati Reds, jawed at each other and had to be separated.

"Uniform change didn't do a lot for that competitiveness between the two of them," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said after Saturday's 4-3 win . "They're both very competitive dudes, and they both have not forgotten their past."

NEXT BIG THING: Tigers rookie Riley Greene is leadoff hitter of present and future

WHAT THE HECK: Tigers should find some transparency about A.J. Hinch’s contract

On Saturday, Garrett celebrated by throwing his hands in the air and asking for attention after striking out Riley Greene looking on a fastball below the strike zone, ending the sixth inning. Garrett shouted toward the Tigers' dugout on his way back to his dugout.

Báez was on-deck during Greene's at-bat, and didn't shy away from responding. He barked at Garrett from the top step of the dugout, right next to Hinch. After Báez took the field, the two continued shouting from a distance.

"He can do whatever he wants," Báez said Saturday. "I got nothing. That's part of his game, and he knows my game."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjni0_0gTnaX1g00

From the infield, Báez told Garrett — standing in the Royals' dugout — to ask manager Mike Matheny if he could pitch the seventh inning. Báez, eager to face Garrett, instead dueled right-handed reliever Wyatt Mills and struck out swinging on four pitches.

"He didn't ask for it," Báez said.

But Garrett said he asked to stay in the game.

"How would he know?" Garrett told reporters Sunday morning . "I asked (Matheny) to go out again. ... We're going to see them again. I'm going to see him again. It might not be today. You never know. I definitely asked for it though."

Saturday was the latest heated interaction between the two players.

In May 2021, Báez jumped out of the Cubs' dugout and walked toward the mound to defend his teammates. Garrett had shouted at the Cubs, this time after striking out Anthony Rizzo.

The benches and bullpens cleared.

[ How Tigers can use 2022 MLB trade deadline to bolster future ]

In July 2021, Garrett did an on-field broom sweeping celebration after the Reds swept the Cubs. Later that month, Báez came off the bench to face Garrett with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Báez hit a walk-off single to center on the first pitch, then taunted and mocked Garrett by moving his bat in a sweeping motion as if it were a broom, though the Cubs didn't sweep the Reds. (They lost the next two games in the series.)

After plenty of antics, Báez — halfway to first base — chucked his bat to the ground as Garrett walked off the field.

In 2022, the Báez-Garrett rivalry will be one to watch with both players in the American League Central. The Tigers and Royals have 13 games remaining on the schedule.

Báez is 4-for-8 with three home runs, seven RBIs, one walk and two strikeouts in his career against Garrett.

"That energy that happened between innings with me and the other guy, it makes us focus and compete a little more," Báez said after Saturday's situation. "We've struggled a lot, but at the same time, we compete to the last out."

NEW BOOK: Tigers' Willie Horton on racial equality in baseball: 'We've got a long way to go'

SINK OR SWIM: Toss playoffs out the window, but Tigers have great chance to make up ground right now

More than one-and-done

The Tigers called up right-hander Garrett Hill for his MLB debut in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader vs. Cleveland. He replaces righty Rony García, placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder soreness.

Monday's outing won't be Hill's only start.

He is tabbed for three starts before the All-Star break.

"Being in the (strike) zone is the biggest part," Hill said Sunday. "You can't defend the walk. Just attacking. If they hit it, they hit it. More times than not, if you make the pitch, you're going to get outs. I'm not necessarily chasing strikeouts. I'm just trying to get quick outs in three pitches, four pitches or less."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fo9vn_0gTnaX1g00

After the break, the Tigers will reassess the starting rotation, which currently features Tarik Skubal, Michael Pineda, Beau Brieske and Hill. Alex Faedo is serving as the 27th player for doubleheaders while the organization monitors his innings.

Hill will be the 14th starting pitcher used by the Tigers this season.

Hill this season has a 3.23 ERA with 25 walks and 98 strikeouts across 69⅔ innings in 15 starts combined for Double-A Erie (seven starts) and Triple-A Toledo (eight starts). The 26-year-old is the Tigers' No. 23 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline .

"He's been pretty good lately," Hinch said. "A couple starts ago, they had tapered him down volume-wise, because he fits in the same category as guys up here: Faedo and Brieske and young pitchers. He had tapered down to three-inning starts and thrown very well coming out of that in his last couple outings."

Robbie Grossman sits again

For the second day in a row, outfielder Robbie Grossman sat to open the game. The Tigers started Riley Greene in center, Victor Reyes in left and Willi Castro in right on Saturday and Sunday.

Grossman is 0-for-10 with a sacrifice fly and seven strikeouts against right-hander Brady Singer, who took the mound Sunday for the Royals. Left-hander Kris Bubic started Saturday's game.

[ Robbie Grossman criticizes Comerica Park, thinks he found fix to power outage ]

"I do like the way Victor swung the bat yesterday," Hinch said. "Willi has been really good in right (field) and got on base. Probably not a great day to take Riley out of the lineup. The way it all worked out, it's just a couple days off."

Grossman will play both games in Monday's doubleheader against the Guardians. He is hitting .212 with two home runs, 28 walks and 72 strikeouts in 60 games this season, with a .315 on-base percentage and career-worst .286 slugging percentage .

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold . Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Tigers' Javier Báez's beef with Amir Garrett continues, and it sure is fun

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Guardians claim Oscar Mercado, designate Yohan Ramirez

The Guardians have announced that they claimed outfielder Oscar Mercado off waivers from the Phillies, with right-hander Yohan Ramirez being designated for assignment in a corresponding move. It’s a quick return to Cleveland for Mercado, as the Guardians just designated him for assignment on June 21. He was claimed by...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Apparently the Tigers have interest in Danny Jansen. Are they a good fit?

While there are questions about the validity of this rumour, it is interesting to look at. As you probably know, the Blue Jays have a surplus of catchers in the majors. Alejandro Kirk has emerged as the best catcher in all of baseball, Gabriel Moreno has an incredibly high ceiling and could be joining him in a few years, and then there’s Danny Jansen.
MLB
ClutchPoints

4 players Tigers must trade ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Detroit Tigers have some young talent breaking through in the big leagues, but the unfortunate reality is that the franchise still seems a couple of years away from contending for the playoffs. It’s been a long, slow rebuild in Detroit, but making big moves at the 2022 MLB trade deadline could give the franchise the spark it needs in order to accelerate the process.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Alex Faedo
Person
Javier Báez
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Willi Castro
FOX Sports

Guardians enter matchup with the Tigers on losing streak

Cleveland Guardians (40-39, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (33-47, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (3-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Tigers: Michael Pineda (1-3, 3.62 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -179, Tigers +153; over/under is 7 1/2...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

3 top targets for Astros ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Houston Astros are red hot and look like a real threat to rival the New York Yankees for the American League crown. The Astros and Yankees were the first teams to 50 wins this season and both sides have serious World Series aspirations in 2022. In order to achieve that goal, addressing some areas of need at the trade deadline will be crucial.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Tigers' Willi Castro absent for second straight game

Detroit Tigers infielder/outfielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians. Castro is out of the lineup for a second straight game after he started each of the previous four. Victor Reyes is making another start in right field and hitting ninth.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#The Cincinnati Reds
Bring Me The Sports

Watch: Twins turn improbable triple play vs. White Sox

The Minnesota Twins made the highlight reel on the Fourth of July, turning a routine fly ball into a triple play against the Chicago White Sox. The play began when Griffin Jax had men on first and second with nobody out. A fly ball by A.J. Pollock sailed into the right-center gap but Byron Buxton was there to make the catch at the wall.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

3 outfielders the New York Yankees could target at the trade deadline

One of the New York Yankees’ biggest weaknesses is right field, specifically Joey Gallo. Manager Aaron Boone can’t utilize Giancarlo Stanton as an everyday defender anymore, which automatically means Gallo is receiving a significant number of reps. However, general manager Brian Cashman will have an opportunity at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cubs: Contreras Sidelined, Norris Throws BP, Schwindel and Madrigal Stand In

All-star catcher Willson Contreras left Monday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers with hamstring tightness. The slugging backstop was out of Tuesday’s lineup, but is getting treatment today and hopefully can make a speedy return to the lineup. Contreras is easily making his case to be the starting catcher...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Steinbrenner realizes may take record price to keep Judge

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner realizes there is a chance the price may be going up to sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract after the star slugger’s outstanding first half. Judge turned down an eight-year contract worth $230.5 million to $234.5 million, cutting off talks ahead of the April 8 opener and saying he wouldn’t negotiate again until after the season. Judge’s representatives wanted a nine-year deal in excess of the average annual value of Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout’s contract, which comes to $319.6 million, a person familiar with the negotiations said then, speaking on condition of anonymity because Judge’s stance was not made public. “Is it a possibility? Of course it’s a possibility,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday during his midseason media availability. “But cross that bridge when I come to it.” Judge, eligible for free agency after the World Series, leads the major leagues with 29 homers. He is second in the AL with 60 RBIs and is batting .281, a big reason the Yankees began Wednesday with a major league-best 58-23 record and a 13-game lead in the AL East.
MLB
Yardbarker

Twins turn triple play, defeat White Sox in extra innings

The Minnesota Twins turned an improbable triple play and scored three runs in the top of the 10th to help fuel a 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. The Twins' highlight came in the eighth inning when Griffin Jax allowed runners on first and second with nobody out. A.J. Pollock's fly ball was heading to the right-center gap but Byron Buxton closed in to make the catch and caught Adam Engel and Yoan Moncada advancing on the play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy