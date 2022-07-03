ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: July 3, 2022

By Michael Putney
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida,...

Florida ranks fourth for total reported STD cases nationwide, study shows

Florida ranked fourth in the country for total reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases in a June study released by Innerbody Research, an organization providing health information and research. The report, which uses data from the Center for Disease Control to rank states, shows Florida had a total number of...
6 to Know: What's Open and Closed on Fourth of July in South Florida

No. 1 - Across Miami-Dade and Broward on Monday, various cities will be holding events to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday on what will be America's 246th birthday. Lauderdale-By-The-Sea will hold a town parade with family-friendly events from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at El Prado Park, located at 4500 El Mar Drive. Miami Beach will hold its Fire on the Fourth Festival starting at noon at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue. Miami-Dade County Parks will hold a fireworks celebration starting at 4 p.m. at Tropical Park. Other cities, including Davie and Miami Gardens, will also hold events. Click here for a complete list.
Seasonal Sargassum seaweed causing icky mess on South Florida beaches

MIAMI - It's that time of year again. It's summertime, the ocean water is warm enough for people in South Florida to go in, and large amounts of seaweed are washing ashore. While most people think it's an icky mess to deal with, it does have environmental benefits. The brown seaweed, or Sargassum, thrives in ocean waters and is a habitat for marine life like crabs, shrimp, and tuna. However, once on shore it begins decomposing and develops a nasty smell. Also, the tiny sea creatures that live inside the seaweed can irritate a person's skin. How does it end up on the beach? With a persistent onshore flow, winds across South Florida are out of the east and that wind direction helps to drive seaweed against the coast. An anticipated wind shift out of the southwest could help to push some of it out to water later in the week. How much of it can make it to shore? Several factors contribute to more seaweed blooms including warmer temperatures, nitrogen emissions, and Saharan dust. Saharan Dust can contain a mixture of iron, nitrogen, and phosphorous that can fuel seaweed blooms.
WATCH: Florida lightning strike caught on camera

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – There are more than a million lightning strikes in the state of Florida every year, one of which was caught on dash camera video. A Hillsborough County deputy was driving on I-75 near Tampa on Friday when her dashboard camera captured a massive lightning strike right in front of her.
Florida tops 71,000 COVID-19 cases for fifth straight week

For the fifth straight week, Florida has posted more than 71,000 new COVID-19 cases — and more than 73,000 for the last four weeks. The Florida Department of Health report released Friday shows 74,481 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the week of June 24 - 30. That brings Florida's total number of cases to 6,493,977.
Miami’s innovative 836 double decker is a game changer by MDX

The new double decker highway and bridge aims to manage Miami’s traffic more efficiently while improving the quality of life for locals. Expected to complete by 2026, the massive project that is the i-395 will result in Miami getting its very first double decker highway and bridge in the hopes of managing traffic and routes more efficiently in the city.
Florida Reacts With Indifference and Sarcasm to Gavin Newsom’s Independence Day TV Adverts

Let in June it emerged that California's Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, had paid around $105,000 to buy some TV advertising time in Florida, for July 4th. It was initially unclear what the substance of his advertising would be - perhaps an appeal to lure back Californians who have abandoned his state in favor of Florida, or maybe a launch of a presidential run for the 2024 election.
Family sues Southwest Airlines over fall at Fort Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida family is suing Southwest Airlines and one of its contractors in Broward circuit court, alleging that their disabled daughter was thrown from her wheelchair while boarding a flight out of the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, leaving her with life-altering injuries. According to...
Illinois parade shooting puts law enforcement on high alert at local 4th events

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Fourth of July shooting at a parade in Highland Park, Ill., created heightened security at holiday events around the country and in South Florida. More than 40,000 people were expected to descend on the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables for the city’s July 4th fireworks extravaganza and with that came an added layer of security.
Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 dip below 3,700

TALLAHASSEE – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday released data that showed a decrease in the number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19. The agency's website said a reported 3,684 inpatients had COVID-19, down from 3,789 in a Friday count. The data also showed 387...
Florida COVID transmission levels high in most of state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Of Florida’s 67 counties, just seven don’t have high COVID-19 community level transmission, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. None of the counties with a lower level of transmission are in the Tampa Bay area.
Fireworks-related accidents take a toll across Broward, Palm Beach counties

Fireworks-related mishaps on the Fourth of July and Tuesday claimed a few victims in Broward and Palm Beach counties, including an 8-year-old girl who was shot in the leg in Lauderhill, teens who lost fingers in West Palm Beach and an apartment fire in Lauderhill, officials said. On top of that, there were at least three suspected celebratory bullet incidents in Palm Beach County on Monday, ...
Tennessee Woman Jailed in Broward, Accused of Organized Fraud

A 27-year-old Tennessee woman is accused of participating in a statewide bank fraud scheme that was run from inside a federal prison in central Florida, court records revealed. Angelica Perry is the third person arrested in the case. She was booked into the Broward County Jail Monday and charged with...
