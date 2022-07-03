ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

7-3-22 multiple-vehicle crashes close southbound i-41

 2 days ago

Nobody was seriously injured in a multiple vehicle chain-reaction series of crashes that shut down a portion of southbound Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac County over the holiday weekend....

DELAFIELD, Wis. — A person is dead and another is injured after a crash on I-94 eastbound in Waukesha County on Tuesday. Law enforcement responded to a vehicle crash on I-94 eastbound in the area of Highway 83 around 9:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation revealed a traffic back-up caused...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-94 near WIS 83 led to one person dying and one serious injury on Tuesday morning, July 5. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the three-vehicle chain reaction crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials say slowing traffic, and the striking vehicle traveling at freeway speeds when it struck the back of the line slowing for the construction, appears to be the cause.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
VILLAGE OF FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) – Waupaca County Sheriff’s and Fremont Police believe alcohol was a factor in a crash that happened Saturday in the Village of Fremont. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call on Saturday, July 2 around 11:32 p.m. for a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Tustin Road.
FREMONT, WI
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 67-year-old dump truck driver who died in a rollover crash on a county road last week. In an update, the Sheriff’s Office identified him as William Vollmer and reported that an investigation conducted in conjunction with the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the Iron Ridge man died as a result of the wreck.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Fire causes an estimated $1 million in damage to a Green Bay business. Crews were called to Packer City Sales in the 1100 block of N. Baird Street shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen on the east side of...
7/3/22 Three Accidents Reported On Interstate 41 In FDL County

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office dealt with three traffic crashes in the Town of Eldorado late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. The first call at 10:40 pm was for an overturned semi on Interstate 41 near Townline Road. It had rear-ended a tree service truck. The semi-tractor spilled diesel fuel and debris on the highway due to the collision. Two secondary accidents occurred due to the debris. No one was hurt in the secondary crashes and the tree service truck driver suffered only minor injuries. At 12:11 am a Town of Eldorado Fire truck was struck by a southbound vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. No firefighters were struck they were out clearing the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck the fire truck a 49-year-old Brookfield area man was not injured. He was arrested for OWI first offense and recklessly endangering safety.
ELDORADO, WI
MERRIMAC, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, July 5 that the Merrimac Ferry is closed for repairs until further notice. The ferry serves as WIS 113 across the Wisconsin River between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County. Alternate routes include WIS 60, WIS...
MERRIMAC, WI
Woman Killed In I43 Crash Near Manitowoc Saturday

Woman Killed in I43 Crash near Manitowoc Saturday dr News 07-04-22. A 47 year old Illinois woman has died in a one vehicle crash in Manitowoc County over the weekend. Sheriff Dan Hartwig said in a news release that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling northbound on I-43, near Carstens Lake Road in the Town of Newton late Saturday afternoon when a rear tire came off the unit. The 18-year female driver, also from Illinois, lost control causing the 2011 Jeep Wrangler to leave the interstate, enter the median and overturn. The 47 year old victim was thrown from the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene after life-saving measures were attempted by EMS personnel. The driver was transported to a local medical facility for treatment of minor injuries. Names of those involved in the crash have not been released.
MANITOWOC, WI
OZAUKEE COUNTY — It may just be easier to hop onto the Ozaukee Interurban Trail if you want to get around southern Ozaukee County this summer. It seems the number of main thoroughfares open to area drivers is more limited every day as we enter the heart of the road work season.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The roof collapsed Tuesday night, July 5 at the Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin on Racine Avenue in New Berlin. As many as 50 people were inside the building. The roof collapsed on the southwest corner. Possibly due to water build up on the roof. The entrance...
NEW BERLIN, WI
7/2/22 Three Vehicle Accident In Winnebago County

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 21 and O’Reilly Road in Winnebago County involving two vehicles and a semi-truck Friday afternoon. Sheriff’s officials say it happened just after noon. An eastbound vehicle on State Highway 21 was stopping to make a left-hand turn into a driveway. The driver of a semi trailing that vehicle went to get something in the cab of the truck and rear-ended the vehicle pushing it into the westbound lane where it was struck by another vehicle. The semi then hit both of those vehicles. Oshkosh Fire Department personnel took two people to local hospitals with minor injuries.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan Police Department is searching for those responsible after a man was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen Monday evening. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on July 4 around 11:40 p.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of Michigan Avenue for a report of a person with a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, a 40-year-old man from Sheboygan was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The improper disposal of fireworks was the cause of a fire on Green Bay’s west side that left six people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on July 3 around 11:30 p.m. crews were sent to a residence for a reported fire on a fence spreading toward a house. The house was located on the corner of Dousman and Platten Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Boat Patrol helped rescue a dog from Lake Winnebago. The Fond du Lac County Dispatch Center received a call Mo0nday morning of a yellow lab mix wandering in the area of Harbor View Drive and Mohawk Avenue. When police officers arrived the dog jumped into the lake and swam away from shore. The dog was rescued approximately ¾ mile north of Lakeside Park Marina transported it back to shore and taken to the Fond du Lac Animal Shelter.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

