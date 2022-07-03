Missing Rogers County man believed to have left northeastern Oklahoma

Detectives have developed reason to believe Mark Montgomery is no longer in northeastern Oklahoma. The investigation continues but local search efforts have been suspended. Thank you for all that assisted in this matter.

____________________________________________________

Original Story:

Deputies with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Claremore Police Department are searching for a missing man in Rogers County.

According to officials, Mark Montgomery has been missing for several days.

Major Coy Jenkins with the RCSO organized a search party consisting of volunteers to try to locate Montgomery.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding Montgomery to contact the RCSO Tip Line at 918-341-3620 or message the RCSO on Facebook.

