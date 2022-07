Hugh Jackman reviewed Elvis and called the movie "incredible." He posted about the film on Twitter and said that he enjoyed going with Deborah-Lee Furness. Getting special shout outs were Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker and Austin Butler for bringing the legend back in full color. A lot of cinema-goers were pleased with Elvis this weekend. Holding off Top Gun: Maverick for the top spot is no small feat. Baz Luhrmann has to be thrilled as well. He took a massive swing on this project as a sort of human interest piece on a popular entertainer. There's been a lot of concern from observers that movies like this might not be able to cut through in a pandemic environment. But, Elvis delivered and it will be exciting to see where everything goes.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO