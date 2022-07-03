ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller: How Supreme Court decisions could impact Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

Keller @ Large: How recent Supreme Court decisions could impact Massachusetts 04:53

BOSTON – The United States Supreme Court released decisions in recent weeks that have made national headlines. What impact do rulings on guns and abortion have in Massachusetts?

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller spoke to former Suffolk County District Attorney and current U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins about the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, and the ruling that struck down a New York gun law and expanded concealed carry rights.

Rollins said that from a federal perspective, her office is monitoring to make sure there are no violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. The FACE Act is put into place to stop anyone from blocking entrances to abortion clinics.

"Luckily in Massachusetts we haven't seen a FACE Act violation in decades," Rollins said. "We are cautiously optimistic nothing like that will happen, but we are going to be enforcing the FACE Act if in fact people are blocking access to clinic."

When it comes to gun laws, Massachusetts has some of the strictest regulations in the country. Rollins said she is concerned about what the Supreme Court's ruling of the New York law could mean locally.

"We have really strict gun laws here in Massachusetts, just like New York did. There are some fears," Rollins said. "We are abutted by some states that don't have as strong gun laws. It should not be easier to access a deadly weapon. Potentially not just guns, but assault rifles and things we have seen in the wake of Uvalde and Buffalo, weapons that can deeply harm and kill multiple people in a matter of seconds."

Keller @ Large: U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins on probe into Everett racism allegations 05:03

Comments / 21

Curmugin
3d ago

Expanded conceal carry rights?? Ahhh no, wrong. SCOTUS didn’t expand any rights, they are simply restoring the rights Americans have protected under the 2nd amendment.

Reply(8)
28
COMMS 5:5
2d ago

When government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny. -Thomas Jefferson

Reply
16
John Fairbairn
3d ago

she better stand with the decision as a person that took the oath. don't think she'll be around much longer with her covering up for her family members

Reply
4
 

Reason.com

SCOTUS Vacates 4 Decisions Upholding Gun Control Laws Whose Constitutionality Now Looks Doubtful

The Supreme Court yesterday vacated four appeals court decisions upholding gun control laws, remanding the cases for reconsideration in light of its decision last week in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The remanded cases involve Hawaii's restrictions on carrying guns for self-defense, California's 10-round magazine limit, a similar New Jersey law, and Maryland's "assault weapon" ban.
HAWAII STATE
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Throws Out Rulings Upholding Gun Restrictions

On the heels of last week's landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings that had upheld gun restrictions including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California. The actions by the justices...
MARYLAND STATE
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Boston

Supreme Court ruling impacts Mass. gun licensing rules

BOSTON  — Massachusetts police chiefs should no longer deny or impose restrictions on licenses to carry a gun just because the applicant doesn't have a "good reason" to carry, the state's attorney general said in light of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.Attorney General Maura Healey released guidance Friday for police chiefs in the wake of the decision overturning a gun-permitting law in New York. Under that law, New York residents needed to show proper cause, or an actual need, to carry a concealed handgun in public for self-defense.Healey's guidance says that Massachusetts police chiefs can still find applicants ineligible for a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNN

A striking number from a new poll on guns

As Congress considers, again, the possibility of moving a package of gun control reforms, a number from a new CBS News/YouGov poll jumped out at me as evidence of why solving America's gun violence problem is so hard.
UNIONDALE, NY
CBS Boston

Congressional candidate Dean Tran indicted on firearm theft charges

FITCHBURG -- Congressional candidate and former Massachusetts State Senator Dean Tran has been charged with intimidating an elderly constituent and then lying to investigators about stealing her firearms.Attorney General Maura Healey announced that the 46-year-old Republican from Fitchburg was indicted Friday by a Worcester grand jury. Tran served in the Senate from 2017-2020. He is currently running for Congress against Democratic incumbent Lori Trahan. Healey alleges Tran visited an elderly woman in June 2019 and intimidated her into giving him her late husband's firearms. She was allegedly coerced into signing a pre-prepared contract, and he gave her $1,500 in cash for...
FITCHBURG, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Patriot Front has long history in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Members of the Patriot Front, a white supremacist organization, boarded an Orange Line train in Boston on Saturday. The men, all wearing white gators covering their faces, sunglasses, baseball hats, khaki pants and blue shirts, headed back to Malden from downtown Boston, where they marched in the streets, waving flags and a banner that read "Reclaim America." Thomas Rousseau, the leader of the group, told the men to be considerate and be respectful, but the group itself wouldn't say much about where they were going.Robert Trestan, the executive director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England, told the I-Team,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police did not know white supremacist group was gathering in Boston, Rollins says

ROXBURY - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu met with U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins, Police Superintendent in Chief Greg Long, and community leaders Tuesday to discuss white supremacy activity in the city.The meeting, held at Boston Police Headquarters in Roxbury, was closed to the media but attendees made themselves available for comments. It comes after about one hundred members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched in Boston Saturday."The meeting today that the mayor and I co-hosted was essentially to tell the Black community, the LGBTQ community, which were both involved -- or the individual that was the alleged victim was...
BOSTON, MA
CNET

Stimulus Checks Are Coming to Residents in 13 States. Will You Get a Tax Rebate?

After the start of the pandemic, the federal government issued three rounds of stimulus checks: Eligible Americans received up to $1,200 starting in April 2020, up to $600 beginning in December 2021 and up to $1,400 starting in March 2021. It's unlikely another round of federal stimulus money is coming this year. But some states are issuing tax refunds and relief checks to their residents.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston Globe

State’s high court to hear GOP challenge to Mass. mail-in voting law

With the law, Massachusetts joined 26 states and Washington, D.C., to offer “no-excuse” absentee voting. The state’s highest court is moving with uncharacteristic swiftness to weigh a recent challenge by the Massachusetts Republican Party that argues a new law that makes universal mail-in voting permanent is not constitutional.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
