Man Arrested with Loaded Gun and 59 Oxycodone Pills

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office conducted increased DWI patrols over the 4th of July weekend, resulting in seven arrests including one for violating Leandra’s Law. On July 3, 2022 at 2:50 a.m. Deputy Sheriffs arrested Lydiana Soto Martinez, 37, Medford on charges of Aggravated DWI - Child in Vehicle (E-Felony), Driving While Intoxicated (U-Misdemeanor) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A-Misdemeanor). Ms. Soto was stopped for failing to maintain her lane of travel on SR 112 in Medford. A subsequent investigation revealed she exhibited signs of intoxication including slurred speech, blood shot eyes, and an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath. Her three children aged 15, 12, and 5 were passengers in the vehicle she was operating. She was placed into custody on the above charges and transported to the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Bureau. Ms. Soto submitted to a chemical blood test and results are pending with the Suffolk Crime Lab. Ms. Soto was arraigned on July 3rd, 2022, at Suffolk County First District Court.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO