ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Driver arrested for investigation of DUI after crashing into Seattle apartment building

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v85Ia_0gTnZ7Mo00

Seattle police arrested one person early Sunday morning after they crashed their car into an apartment building, the police department announced.

The Seattle Fire Department tweeted that crews were called to the 7400 block of Sand Point Way Northeast around 12:30 a.m. for a vehicle that had hit a building.

Firefighters evaluated one person with possible injuries.

Police arrested the driver of the car and will be investigating them for DUI.

No one in the apartment building was injured.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

One person hospitalized after Everett stabbing

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are looking for a suspect after an early morning stabbing. Police were called to the area of Lombard and Everett Avenue at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a person stabbed. Officers called for medics after finding a victim with a stab...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in Seattle

A pedestrian was struck and killed in North Seattle on Sunday night, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just before 10 p.m. on July 3, Seattle police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by an SUV near North 141st Street and Aurora Avenue North. According to police, an...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

81-year-old man dead, 71-year-old woman and another person injured after a crash near Shoreline (Shoreline, WA)

On Monday morning, an 81-year-old man lost his life while two people suffered injuries following a two-vehicle collision near Shoreline. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash was reported at approximately 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5 near 145th Street. The early reports showed that a 2001 Ford F-350 was in the left lane when it made an erratic lane change and crashed into a black 2021 Kia Niro, causing the driver to lose control and the car flipped over.
SHORELINE, WA
Nationwide Report

71-year-old woman dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in North Seattle (Seattle, WA)

On Sunday night, a 71-year-old woman lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle in North Seattle. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near North 141st Street and Aurora Avenue North. The early reports showed that an 80-year-old woman was traveling north when her vehicle hit a 71-year-old woman crossing Aurora in an area without a designated crosswalk.
SEATTLE, WA
KJR 95.7 The Jet

Seattle Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar Who Refused To Leave Property

Authorities say a Seattle homeowner fatally shot an alleged burglar who refused to leave the owner's property, KING 5 reports. Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday (July 2), Seattle Police responded to the 900 block of North 101st Street after getting a call about a disturbance in the Greenwood neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man with a gunshot wound in the backyard of the home.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Seattle Police Department#Apartment Building#Sand Point#Seattle Police Dept#Cox Media Group
q13fox.com

Orting man arrested for allegedly shooting at deputy, fleeing in van

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a man suspected of shooting at a patrol sergeant during a traffic stop late Monday night. According to the sheriff's office, the sergeant was on patrol in Graham at 10:44 p.m., near Meridian Ave and 196th St Ct. Authorities say a van sped past heading southbound, so the sergeant turned around and followed, watching as the car reportedly sped through a red light at 204th St.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man sought after woman shot in the face

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 40-year-old man in connection with a shooting Tuesday morning. Deputies said a $1 million felony warrant has been issued for Sonny Lee Belgard Jr. for second-degree attempted murder-domestic violence. Belgard is suspected of shooting a...
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in shooting near Rainier Vista Park in Lacey

Lacey police detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed Sunday night, the Police Department announced. According to police, around 11 p.m., officers received reports of gunshots coming from an area south of Rainier Vista Park. As officers were responding, another caller said there was a man with...
LACEY, WA
KOMO News

Lynnwood police searching for attempted murder suspect who allegedly fired at officers

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Law enforcement officials in Lynnwood were searching for a fugitive attempted murder suspect who managed to elude officers Tuesday afternoon after exchanging gunfire with police at a local salvage auto parts store, authorities said in a written statement. It appears that neither the suspect or the...
wa.gov

WSP Seeking Witnesses To A Fatal Collision On I-5

King County: At approximately 11:00am yesterday, July 4, 2022, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received 9-1-1 calls advising of a serious collision on NB I-5 near 145th. When troopers arrived they observed a 2001 Ford F-350 on the left side of the freeway and a black 2021 Kia Niro in...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
101K+
Followers
117K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy