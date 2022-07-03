ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United 'warn wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo that he MUST travel on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia this week' after the striker's bombshell demand that the Red Devils let him leave this summer

 3 days ago

Wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo has been told by Manchester United that he must attend the club's upcoming pre-season tour of Australia and Thailand, according to reports.

The Portuguese star stunned Old Trafford on Saturday by telling the club he wants to leave, frustrated both by the lack of new signings and bewildered by the club's decision to appoint three managers in quick succession after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils, who returned to pre-season training at the start of the week following a disappointing sixth place finish last campaign, jet off on a two-and-a-half week tour on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TSYAW_0gTnZ14S00
Cristiano Ronaldo 'has been told by Man United that he must travel on their pre-season tour'

However, in the latest twist United have told Ronaldo that he must travel with the squad and complete pre-season even if he ends up leaving this summer, according to the Mirror.

New boss Erik ten Hag will first lead his side in a friendly against rivals Liverpool in Bangkok before travelling to Melbourne to face Crystal Palace, and later Perth to play Aston Villa.

Ronaldo, 37, has played 19 consecutive seasons in the Champions League, becoming the tournament's all-time top goal scorer with 141 goals.

No player in history has featured in more Champions League matches than Ronaldo (183) as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TqOhA_0gTnZ14S00
The 37-year-old forward's wish to leave is driven by his desire to play in the Champions League

United's hitman is reportedly keen to take his tally of consecutive Champions League seasons to 20 and move to a fresh European giant in pursuit of silverware.

It is believed a source close to Ronaldo said: 'Next season will be the first time he won't play in the Champions League.

'He needs to play in the competition - it's what drives him to produce his best, hence why he wants to move.'

Ronaldo was staggered by United appointing three managers in quick succession after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, growing frustrated by the club's demise and concerned at the lack of progress since Solskjaer's departure.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, has been talking to clubs such as Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Napoli over recent weeks to test whether there is a market for his client but no agreement is in place as it stands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NUeQB_0gTnZ14S00
Erik ten Hag will lead the Red Devils in their pre-season tour of Australia and Thailand in July

The difficulty for Ronaldo is who would be able to match his ambition and current wages, and as it stands, United are prepared to keep the unsettled striker, who has one year left on his £500,000-a-week deal.

The club are meanwhile close to making their first signing, with Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia flying in for a medical.

United have had to work hard to land Malacia, as the 22-year-old had looked set for a move to Lyon.

The Ligue 1 club had agreed a deal with Feyenoord for the full back, before United gazumped their offer.

Daily Mail

'I thought that ship had sailed': Nick Kyrgios admits he felt he had wasted his Grand Slam chance as the Aussie bad boy reaches his first major semi-final at Wimbledon after beating Cristian Garin

Nick Kyrgios admitted he felt his opportunity at Grand Slam glory had gone after booking his place in a first-ever major semi-final at Wimbledon. The controversial Australian, whose antics this fortnight have thrilled and appalled in equal measure, reached the last four at Wimbledon with a commanding 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 victory over Cristian Garin on Wednesday night.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'We were all into Sweet Caroline!': Beth Mead worships 'unbelievable' Old Trafford atmosphere after scoring in England's victory over Austria in Euro 2022 opener... as Leah Williamson praises 'special' record crowd

Beth Mead described the Old Trafford atmosphere as 'unbelievable' after scoring the only goal in England's 1-0 win over Austria in the first game of Euro 2022. The Arsenal winger controlled Fran Kirby's through ball before lifting it over club team-mate Manuela Zinsberger after just 16 minutes, with the Lionesses limiting their opponents to minimal chances at the other end.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Sam Underhill calls on England to 'adapt quicker' at the breakdown in second Test against Australia, with flanker set to come in for fellow 'Kamikaze Kid' Tom Curry

England hit-man Sam Underhill is primed to unlock the tourists’ misfiring attack by targeting Michael Hooper and the rest of Australia’s breakdown bandits on Saturday in Brisbane. When Eddie Jones’s side lost the series opener in Perth, a major cause of their demise was trouble at the ruck,...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling on the brink of stunning £55m switch to Chelsea after agreeing personal terms having told Man City he wants to leave… with England star set to become Todd Boehly's first buy

Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea after telling Manchester City he wants to quit the Etihad. Sportsmail understands the England forward has finalised a contract worth £315,000-a-week. The clubs are still negotiating a fee — expected to be around £55million — but Chelsea go to the USA...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Channel 10 boss dismisses reports about new breakfast show's poor ratings and insists the network is 'happy' with its performance… after drawing just 44 viewers in Sydney

Channel 10's new 8am news bulletin, 10 News First: Breakfast, landed with a thud last week, drawing just 44 viewers in Sydney during its second day on air. And now a network executive has stepped forward to dismiss press coverage of the disastrous OzTam ratings as 'exaggerated'. Martin White, Head...
TV & VIDEOS
