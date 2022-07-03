ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

KEEP KIDS SAFE AROUND SWIMMING POOLS THIS SUMMER

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer months means more time cooling off around water, which is why San Bernardino County is reminding everyone they need to pay attention to young swimmers. According to the CDC, drowning is the...

z1077fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
z1077fm.com

SUMMER AQUATICS PROGRAMS IN FULL SWING

The Town of Yucca Valley’s 2022 summer aquatics program is offering Water Fun and Fitness drop-in sessions this summer. The programs include a Recreational Fun Swim every Monday and Friday from 1-4 p.m., lap swimming sessions Monday through Friday at 8 a.m., and our popular water aerobics class from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays for all ages and fitness levels.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

A REMINDER ABOUT CURRENT FIRE DANGER

San Bernardino County Fire Department reminds citizens and visitors to the Morongo Basin to be cautious and diligent when in the presence of fire. Battalion Chief Donnie Viloria said, “Everyone needs to exercise care and respect for fire as both an element of privilege or potential disaster. The dry conditions, elevated daytime temperatures and lower humidities create optimal conditions for small fires to become raging infernos.”
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

LIFESTREAM BLOOD DRIVE IN TWENTYNINE PALMS TOMORROW

There’s a severe shortage of blood in San Bernardino County and officials are putting out the call for blood donors. Lifestream needs your help to get the blood supply up to a healthy level. Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow, Wednesday, July 6 between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at the Joshua Tree National Park entrance in Twentynine Palms.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KTLA.com

Mystery illness running rampant through Inland Empire donkeys

Come to Reche Canyon and you’re likely to cross paths with a wild burro, hundreds of which roam parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. But recently, many have started showing troubling symptoms, including “bubbling mouth, bubbling noses and some respiratory illness,” said Chad Cheatam, vice president of Donkeyland, a nonprofit that offers sanctuary to the burros.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
z1077fm.com

FIRE BRIEFLY THREATENS SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET

A fire briefly threatened the Sky Village Swap Meet in Yucca Valley was quickly put down by firefighters Thursday, June 30. San Bernardino County Fire Battalion Chief Mike McClintock said at about 3:15 p.m., units were dispatched to a report of black smoke in the area of Sunnyslope and Old Woman Springs Rd.
z1077fm.com

MAJOR JOSHUA BASIN WATER WELL BACK ONLINE AFTER FIVE YEARS

The Joshua Basin Water District (JBWD) announces the activation of their largest water producing well that has been off-line for major refurbishing since 2017. Well 14 is the workhorse for most of Joshua Tree’s water, pumping about 1,790 gallons per minute, compared to their next highest producing well that pumps 1,250 gallons per minute.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

1102 Cougar Avenue, Big Bear City, CA 92314 (MLS # 32203425)

Opportunity awaits on this wonderful LARGE corner lot home in LOWER MOONRIDGE!. Close to the Bear Mountain Ski resort this home has endless opportunities. Great location for a full time resident or a Vacation rental. Garages are rare in Big Bear and this home has a wonderful level to the street Garage for all your projects. On an easy to access road from town getting in and out are a breeze during winter snow months. Floor plan has some options from leaving it the way it is , or opening up a wall or two to give it more "Great Room" feel. Bedrooms are huge with tons of space for a large group. Kitchen is Galley style and has nice and bright lighting during all times of the day. Make sure to make an appointment to see this wonderful Big Bear Home today!
BIG BEAR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pools#Cdc#Swimming Lessons#Open Water#Alcohol
vvng.com

Semi catches fire after crashing with a car on Main Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A semi caught fire after crashing with a car and knocking out a high-pressure water valve on Main Street in Hesperia. It happened at about 8:48 am, on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the intersection of Main Street and Mesa Linda Avenue, in front of the Tractor Supply store.
HESPERIA, CA
zachnews.net

Parker, AZ: Teen suffers major injury after being struck by a boat’s propeller along the Colorado River near the Parker Strip.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Parker, Arizona: A teen suffers major injury after being struck by a boat’s propeller along the Colorado River near the Parker Strip on...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

Pickup Truck Slams Into Rear-End of Semi Truck Near Stateline Sunday Afternoon

CIMA, CA (Pain In The Pass) >> A crash snarled traffic on northbound Interstate 15 in northern San Bernardino County for more than three hours Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at about 4:08pm Sunday July 3, 2022. The location was on northbound Interstate 15 about 7 miles after Cima Road exit or about 21 miles away from Primm Stateline. California Highway Patrol, and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving a white pickup truck and a Amazon semi.
CIMA, CA
z1077fm.com

NEW ART EXHIBITS IN TWENTYNINE PALMS AND JOSHUA TREE

New exhibits go on display at Art Galleries in 29 Palms and Joshua Tree today. The 29 Palms Art Gallery will host an opening reception for its Summer Show this Saturday, July 2, with hospitality on the gallery patio from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The public is invited to come and meet the artists, see the show, enjoy light appetizers and beverages, and listen to music by local musician Randy Smith. Admission is free. The annual Summer Show fills all three gallery rooms and features new works by member artists of the Twentynine Palms Artists Guild, including paintings, drawings, mixed media, photography, assemblage, ceramics and other 3-dimensional works. The gallery and gift shop will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
lasvegastribune.net

MISSING PERSON REPORT: FOUND (Photo of Missing Person)

SERGIO CASTELLANOS (FOUND) 1. Towed by City Town in Barstow, California. Belongings were still inside. FILED POLICE REPORT in RIVERSIDE. Last seen on June 25th. Spoke to family member somewhere between June 26th-June 28th, to expect an arrival. If you have seen this person, Please Contact number listed Below. POINT...
BARSTOW, CA
Cory M. Arnold

Fontana on July 5th: Updates from San Bernardino County Fire, City of Fontana and San Bernardino County Sheriff

Hey Fontana, we’re bringing you the ultimate 🌹 Selena tribute band, Dreaming of You, this Thursday, July 7 from 7-9pm at the Miller Park Amphitheater.City of Fontana. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
FONTANA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Inland Empire housing affordability drops

Several factors, starting with high prices and not enough houses being built, have caused the median price of home to fall out of reach for more residents, according to a UC Riverside study. The Inland Empire, for years one of Southern California’s most affordable housing markets, may no longer be...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Felon arrested after returning to restaurant to retrieve ghost gun he left behind

ADELANTO, Calif. - A man was arrested in Adelanto Saturday for possession of an illegal firearm, after he returned to the restaurant where he accidentally left the weapon behind, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a restaurant in the 14200 block of U.S. Highway...
foxla.com

Man killed in rollover crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. - One man was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Hesperia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Hesperia Road near Lemon Street around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, to reports of a crash involving a 2001 Ford Ranger. Investigators say they believe the driver...
HESPERIA, CA
KTLA.com

Burglars steal guns, ammo in Adelanto: SBSD

Authorities are looking for a burglar or burglars who made off with two guns, ammunition and personal items from an Adelanto home Sunday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. A home in the 14000 block of Rachel Court was broken into at about 9 a.m. While deputies...
ADELANTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy