KEEP KIDS SAFE AROUND SWIMMING POOLS THIS SUMMER

Opportunity awaits on this wonderful LARGE corner lot home in LOWER MOONRIDGE!. Close to the Bear Mountain Ski resort this home has endless opportunities. Great location for a full time resident or a Vacation rental. Garages are rare in Big Bear and this home has a wonderful level to the street Garage for all your projects. On an easy to access road from town getting in and out are a breeze during winter snow months. Floor plan has some options from leaving it the way it is , or opening up a wall or two to give it more "Great Room" feel. Bedrooms are huge with tons of space for a large group. Kitchen is Galley style and has nice and bright lighting during all times of the day. Make sure to make an appointment to see this wonderful Big Bear Home today!

BIG BEAR, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO