Premier League

Free agent Jesse Lingard 'sees Everton as a last resort because of Toffees' financial worries'... with West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle interested as the ex-Man United attacker eyes next club ahead of World Cup season

By Ben Miller For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Jesse Lingard will only join Everton as a last resort because he is wary of the club's financial predicament, according to a report.

Toffees manager Frank Lampard wants to sign Lingard following the former England international's release by Manchester United, where he had spent his entire youth and senior career.

After making only 16 Premier League appearances last season, Lingard hopes a bright start to the 2022/23 campaign could play him back into Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate's plans ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LiMpq_0gTnYNRO00
Jesse Lingard (right) hopes to revive his England career following his Manchester United exit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lE8RZ_0gTnYNRO00
Everton and manager Frank Lampard (left) has been repeatedly linked with a move for Lingard

Everton would be a convenient choice because of Lingard's home in the north-west but Tottenham, West Ham and Newcastle are also interested — and the 29-year-old will not move to Goodison Park unless he is desperate, The Sun has said.

The outlet claims Lingard has concerns about joining a club with money problems, which would rule out Everton because of their three-year deficit of more than £300m.

Lampard was forced to sell playmaker Richarlison to Tottenham in a £60m deal on Friday in a bid to ward off the risk of penalties under financial fair play requirements.

An annual loss of £121m reported in the club's annual report in March caused more disgruntlement among supporters who watched Lampard's side confirm their Premier League place in their final home game of the season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3col6u_0gTnYNRO00
Lingard thrived at West Ham and was Premier League Player of the Month award in April 2021

Former Burnley defender James Tarkowski said he was impressed by Everton and Lampard's ambition when he joined the club on Saturday, but Lingard is said to be unlikely to follow suit.

Lingard dazzled for West Ham on loan during the second half of the 2020/21 season, scoring nine times in Premier League matches.

He has not played for England since featuring in a World Cup qualifier against Andorra that October.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is said to be interested in Lingard because he wants to add more English players to his squad.

Newcastle are also in a strong position to recruit following their takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium in October 2021 and impressive finish to last season.

