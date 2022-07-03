ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, VT

Fireworks Injury Prompts Safety Warning From Police

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (AP) — Authorities in Vermont say a man was seriously injured Saturday while setting off fireworks. The Vermont State Police say officers responded late Saturday night...

Police: 2 Men Fatally Struck During NY 'Road Rage' Dispute

KENT, N.Y. (AP) — Two men got out of their cars to argue on a New York highway and were fatally struck by a third car, police said. The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent. Mark Hall, 38, and Fabian Tirado, 22, stopped in the right lane and got out of their vehicles “due to a road rage altercation,” New York state police said in a news release.
KENT, NY
Murder Suspect Dies in Delaware Prison Medical Unit

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who was charged with murder last month has died in prison, officials said Tuesday. Department of Correction officials said Michael A. Klein, 57, died at Sussex Correctional Institution on Monday. Authorities said Klein, who had a history of chronic health conditions, was...
DELAWARE STATE
Hogan Directs Police to Suspend Maryland Gun Carry Standard

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan directed the state police Tuesday to suspend the state's “good and substantial reason” standard for permits to carry handguns after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a similar New York law last month. Hogan said the New York law...
MARYLAND STATE
Albuquerque Revisiting How It Addresses Homeless Encampments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of New Mexico’s largest city says his administration is revisiting how it addresses homeless encampments. Coronado Park, located north of downtown Albuquerque, hosts a large group of regular campers and requires biweekly cleanups. Amid increasing criticism from the public and some city...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Editorial Roundup:

Cleveland Plain Dealer. July 3, 2022. Editorial: Celebrate your right to vote by being ready to cast your Aug. 2 primary ballot. Our nation rests on a democracy revolutionary in its conception, that the people’s voice matters, that “We the People” are the supreme authorities, and that the national bonds, trust and shared purpose that derived from such a democracy would lift us across the centuries. As it has, even as We the People perfected our founding documents to make them more genuinely equitable and inclusive.
OHIO STATE

