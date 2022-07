Ciara commemorated six years of marriage to Russell Wilson with a message reflecting on their time together. “Doing life with you has been everything I’ve hoped for, dreamt of, and more,” she wrote in the caption, accompanied by a montage of moments as Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in the Sky” plays in the background. “It’s the best feeling in the world waking up to you everyday. I’m a better woman because of you. There is absolutely nothing I wouldn’t do for you. Happy Anniversary Mi Amore. My Best Friend. I love you so much.”

