Wednesday, Chico Police arrested shooting suspect Drake Afflerbach, concluding an eleven-day search. The 37-year-old Afflerbach was initially wanted by police for his role in a shooting on June 18th. He reportedly fired two shots at a moving vehicle before running away. Luckily, no one was hurt. Deputies couldn't find Afflerbach at the scene but spotted him two days later in the area of Hicks Road in Chico. They gave chase, but Afflerbach ended up fleeing them on foot.

