ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Sharks kill 2 women hours apart near resort in Egypt’s Red Sea

By David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybFH1_0gTnXtHV00

Sharks killed two female swimmers within hours of each other near a resort in Egypt’s Red Sea, officials said Sunday.

Video showed Friday’s horrific attack on one of the victims, a 68-year-old Austrian — with an onlooker acknowledging bluntly, “She’s going to f–king die,” the Times of Israel reported .

The woman, and a Romanian lady in her 40s, were separately found mutilated less than half a mile away from each other near the popular tourist area of Sahl Hasheesh.

The older victim was swimming near the resort when the Mako shark struck, ripping off one of her arms and a leg, the outlet said.

Video showed the ailing woman swimming away from the shark and toward tourists who threw her a flotation device as the water filled with blood. The tourists complained of the lack of lifeguards during the horror.

Once she was brought to safety, there were attempts to resuscitate her, but she was taken to a hospital and died.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LdDfX_0gTnXtHV00
A 68-year-old tourist from Austria pictured seconds after a shark attack at Hurghada, Egypt.
social media/e2w

A source told Reuters that the Austrian had been living in Egypt for five years with her Egyptian husband. Austria’s foreign ministry confirmed to AFP “the death of an Austrian citizen in Egypt” without providing further details.

The identity of the second victim is still unconfirmed.

Red Sea Gov. Amr Hanafi ordered the closure of all beaches in the area for three days after the attacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fEsrS_0gTnXtHV00
Desperate tourists at a pier of a Hurghada hotel in Egypt try to help the woman attacked by a shark.
social media/e2w
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGvD6_0gTnXtHV00
The identity of the second victim is still unconfirmed.
social media/e2w

Shark attacks are considered rare in the area but have increasingly occurred in recent years. A 12-year-old Ukrainian male tourist lost his arm and leg in an attack in 2020.

In 2018, a Czech tourist was killed by a shark off a Red Sea beach. A similar attack killed a German tourist in 2015.

In 2010, a spate of five attacks in five days unusually close to the shore of tourist hotspot Sharm el-Sheikh killed one German and injured four other foreign tourists.

With Post wires

Comments / 5

Related
CBS News

Girl loses her leg in shark attack at Florida beach: "It's a tragedy"

A girl suffered serious injuries Thursday when she was attacked by a shark at a beach in Florida, authorities said, continuing a frightening trend in the state that accounts for nearly 40% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had surgery and lost her leg, but is expected to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Shark in Egypt’s Red Sea kills two tourists, an Austrian and a Romanian

Several beaches on Egypt's Red Sea coast were shut down after two women, one Austrian and another Romanian, were killed in shark attacks over the weekend.“Two women were attacked by a shark while swimming” in the Sahl Hasheesh area, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian ministry of environment said on Sunday.Both the attacks reportedly took place within 600 metres of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, with a Mako shark being responsible for at least one of the deaths.A 68-year-old woman from Austria's Tyrol region, who was on a vacation to Egypt, succumbed on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Teen will lose leg after brother rescued her from shark attack in Florida

The teenager who survived a shark attack last week near Tallahassee, Florida, now faces an upcoming surgery to amputate one of her legs. Addison Bethea, a 17-year-old from the nearby city of Perry, was scalloping in shallow waters off the coast of Keaton Beach on Thursday when a shark suddenly approached and bit her. Neither authorities nor witnesses have been able to confirm the species of shark that attacked Bethea, although people who saw it happen later estimated that the animal was roughly 9 feet long.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS News

22-year-old woman dies scaling highly active, off-limits volcano in Mexico

A woman mountain climber in Mexico died and a climbing companion was injured when they scaled the highly active, off-limits peak of the Popocatepetl volcano. Mexico's volunteer Mountain Rescue and Assistance Brigade confirmed Friday that the climbers fell into a gully about 1,000 feet from the volcano's crater, suggesting they had reached the crater or near it.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sea#Shark Attacks#Mako Shark#Accident#Austrian#The Times Of Israel#Romanian#Reuters#Egyptian#Afp
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Egypt
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Drug Lord Who ‘Died’ of COVID Last Year Was Just Arrested in Europe

A major international drug trafficker, Brazilian Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, was arrested this week, two years after faking his own death from Covid. Carvalho, also known as “Major Carvalho,” was living under a fake identity in Europe—under the name of Paul Wouter, according to authorities. He was arrested in Hungary on June 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

"Earth is Alive" - Viral Footage Shows Creepy 'Gates of Hell' in Underwater Volcano

During an underwater volcano exploration, volcanic chimneys that resemble the "gates of hell" were captured on camera by divers for the UNESCO 1Ocean Expedition. Alexis Rosenfeld, an explorer and photographer, captured footage of a volcanic island just off the coast of Panarea, which is close to Sicily in Italy. The footage was taken as part of the 1Ocean expedition, which was run in conjunction with UNESCO.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Survivor of migrant trailer says smugglers covered floor with powdered chicken bouillon to mask scent

A survivor of the trip that left 53 migrants dead in a sweltering semi-trailer abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio last week said she believes that the smugglers responsible for the trip covered the floor of the vehicle with powdered chicken bouillon to cover the human scent inside. In an interview with The Associated Press, 20-year-old Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás said that the smugglers also confiscated the migrants’ cell phones before the journey began.Ms Cardona Tomás, who hails from Guatemala City, was intubated and is now recovering at a hospital in San Antonio. She said that the substance...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy