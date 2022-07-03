ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is the latest high-profile figure to test positive for Covid-19 at Wimbledon... with the nine-time winner 'so bummed' to miss out on Centre Court anniversary celebrations

By Dominic Hogan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Wimbledon's greatest ever singles champion Martina Navratilova missed out on the parade of champions on Centre Court after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The Czech-born American became the latest player - both former and current - to be absent from the action at SW19 after contracting Covid, joining the likes of last year's finalist Matteo Berrettini, Marin Cilic and Roberto Bautista Agut.

Centre Court celebrated its 100th anniversary on Sunday with a parade of Wimbledon champions, including eight-time winner Roger Federer, five-time champion Venus Williams, two-time winner Rafa Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic.

However record-winner Navratilova was absent, and she took to social media to confirm her diagnosis, writing: 'Yup, got it here for sure… oh well. So wanted to be on that court with so many champions of our sport.'

'Unfortunately I will miss it as I just tested positive this morning. Am so bummed!!!! I am gutted I can't be there.'

Navratilova won a record nine Wimbledon singles titles between 1978 and 1990 in a career which saw her dominate tennis with 18 total Grand Slam titles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3peno9_0gTnXrW300
Nine-time winner Martina Navratilova was absent from the parade of champions with Covid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZDSr_0gTnXrW300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGBpE_0gTnXrW300
A host of former Wimbledon winners were on show for the Centre Court Centenary celebration

Since her retirement, the former left-hander has become a prominent commentator in the sport, and has been a part of the BBC's coverage at SW19.

However she will now likely be absent for the rest of the tournament after confirming the diagnosis, as she joins a growing list of Covid-enforced withdrawals.

Navratilova joins 2021 men's finalist Berrettini, 2014 US Open champion Cilic and Spaniard Bautista Agut, who withdrew before his second-round tie with Daniel Galan.

And she was due to join her fellow champions on Centre Court on Sunday to celebrate the famous court's centenary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scr4m_0gTnXrW300
Rodger Federer was one of the former champions that returned to the court for the celebration
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bM04H_0gTnXrW300
Federer was joined on court by Novak Djokovic - who is currently playing in the tournament

Those champions included Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Andy Murray, Williams and more, while the stands were filled with 1,500 refugees and a host of celebrities.

Federer celebrated his impressive record in SW19 with the crowd on Sunday afternoon and received a hero's welcome as he walked out onto the court.

Fans were heard screaming and cheering for the Swiss tennis player - who has provided the world with historic moments over the years.

Speaking during the celebration on Centre Court, Federer said: 'I've been lucky enough to play a lot of matches on this court. It feels awkward to be here today in a different type of role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Hz0j_0gTnXrW300
Venus Williams (left) and Marion Bartoli (second left) shared a joke as they stood alongside Billie-Jean King and Angelique Kerber (right and second right)

'It's great to be here with all the other champions. This court has given me my biggest wins and my biggest losses. I hope I can come back one more time. I've missed it here.'

Bjorn Borg, Martina Hingis, Stefan Edberg, Billie Jean King, Rod Laver, Conchita Martinez, Stan Smith, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli, Margaret Court and John Newcombe were also invited to celebrate.

Centre Court has been the main stage at the Championships since 1922, when the tournament relocated from SW19's Worple Road to Church Road.

From Althea Gibson being the first black player to win Wimbledon in 1957, to former grand slam great Boris Becker winning the year the Berlin Wall came down, it has hosted many memorable moments in history.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I do what I want': Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios is defiant after flouting Wimbledon's all-white dress code by wearing a red cap and trainers before and after his last-16 win, as he insists 'any publicity is good publicity'

Nick Kyrgios told Wimbledon's rule makers 'I do what I want' after flouting their all-white dress code before and after his fourth-round victory over Brandon Nakashima. The Australian walked on to Centre Court wearing red trainers, then changed into them again, along with a red cap, once he had completed his five-set win against the American.
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Simona Halep, Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios in action on day 10

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Rafael Nadal will face the toughest challenge of his Wimbledon campaign so far when he takes on American 11th seed Taylor Fritz on Wednesday. The Spanish second seed is...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Andy Murray
Person
Rod Laver
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Martina Navratilova
Person
Roger Federer
Person
Stefan Edberg
Person
Althea Gibson
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios roars into his FIRST-EVER Grand Slam semi-final as the Australian bad boy beats Cristian Garin in straight sets to set up a mouth-watering final four clash with Rafael Nadal

Nick Kyrgios said he thought his ship had sailed. Actually, it might be about to come in. As he battled through a straight sets victory on Wimbledon’s Court 1, over on Centre, the aging body of Rafael Nadal was catching up with him. There has arguably rarely been a better year to play Novak Djokovic, too – that is if he overcomes the top British seed Cameron Norrie.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Wimbledon tells players to tighten their belts and stop using all of their £90 daily food allowance as canteens struggle to meet demand after one coach put through 27 bottles of probiotic yoghurt drink

Wimbledon players have been warned to stop buying unnecessary food after a coach bought 27 bottles of yoghurt at once to get the most out of their allowance. Players and coaches at Wimbledon have been buying food and drink using the daily allowance given to them by the All England Club.
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Alan Jones slams tennis officials as 'invertebrates' for failing to rein in Nick Kyrgios' on-court behaviour - as the 27-year-old is charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend

Alan Jones has blasted tennis officials are 'invertebrates' who should have curbed Nick Kyrgios' 'offensive behaviour' on the court a long time ago - as the 27-year-old is charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Kyrgios was in the midst of training for his Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledon on Tuesday when...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centre Court#Wimbledon#Us Open#Czech#American#Grand Slam#Berret
The Associated Press

Wimbledon lookahead: Djokovic, Jabeur play on Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY. The quarterfinal schedule is looking a bit different this year with two men’s matches and two women’s matches being played on Tuesday. Wimbledon has traditionally scheduled all women’s quarterfinals on Tuesday and all men’s on Wednesday, but the All England Club is mixing things up after getting rid of the rest day on the middle Sunday. That means defending champion Novak Djokovic will be first up on Centre Court to take on 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner before No. 3 Ons Jabeur faces Marie Bouzkova. On No. 1 Court, 34-year-old Tatjana Maria takes on 22-year-old Jule Niemeier in a matchup between two Germans playing their first Grand Slam quarterfinal. Ninth-seeded Cam Norrie then faces David Goffin as he tries to become the first British man since Andy Murray in 2016 to reach the semifinals.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'Is it going to work every time? I don't know': Steve Smith casts doubt over the 'sustainability' of 'Bazball' as Australian stars keep a watchful eye on Brendon McCullum's new-look England ahead of next year's Ashes series

Steve Smith has expressed doubts over the sustainability of England's 'exciting' new brand of cricket, with the Australia squad watching on from afar ahead of next year's Ashes series. After a horrendous tour Down Under which saw England embarrassed in a 4-0 series defeat, the ECB made wholesale changes from...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ons Jabeur overcomes setback to set up Wimbledon semi-final against Tatjana Maria

When it got tough for Ons Jabeur it was her positive mindset that got her through at Wimbledon. The world No 2 had to dig to the depth of her resolve after trailing the dangerous Marie Bouzkova on Centre Court. She finished by flashing her entertaining game and showing why she is such a captivating and popular contender for the women’s title. In advancing to her first grand slam semi-final, she will play her good friend Germany’s Tatjana Maria for a place in Saturday’s final.Jabeur, the tournament favourite following the exit of Iga Swiatek, arrived at the quarter-finals without dropping...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

'We'll be watching and cheering you guys on': England captain Harry Kane issues a rallying cry to the nation to 'get behind and support' the Lionesses as they kickstart Euro 2022 campaign against Austria tonight at Old Trafford

England and Tottenham star Harry Kane has urged the nation to 'get behind and support' the Lionesses ahead of their opening game at the European Championship this evening. Sarina Wiegman's side take on Austria in front of a record, sold-out 74,000 crowd at Old Trafford in their first group game as they look to lay down a marker for the rest of the tournament.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

465K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy