As Americans celebrated the founding of the nation over the weekend, crime rang out and left police officers from coast to coast the target of various attacks. Philadelphia, New York City, Chicago and Baltimore were all rocked by shootings over the holiday weekend, leaving dozens dead and injured. As the dust settles from the holiday, reports show police officers in cities both large and small came under direct attack, most notably in Philadelphia, where two officers were shot and injured.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO