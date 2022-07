21-year-old Brandon Darquice Anderson lives in Battle Creek, Michigan, and is the father of a daughter. On June 20, 2005, Brandon Anderson was the passenger in a Ford Taurus traveling on I-94. The Taurus collided with two other vehicles near Galesburg exit 88. Brandon and the driver left the vehicle and fled the scene. The driver was apprehended nearby and taken into custody. Brandon jumped over a fence and ran into the wooded area of a property on the Fort Custer Training Center. He has never been seen or heard from again.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO