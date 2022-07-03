ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haltom City, TX

Police: 2 dead, 4 injured -including 3 cops- in Haltom City shooting, gunman killed himself

By Alejandra Yanez
 2 days ago

HALTOM, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people are killed and four others are injured after a gunman opened fire Saturday night in a Haltom City neighborhood.

According to Haltom City Police Department Facebook, police asked residents in the area of Glenview and Denton Highway to remain in their homes at about 11 p.m.

Police said they were working an active scene with an armed suspect.

The suspect was described as “a white male, dark hair, wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, a ‘battle belt’ and is armed with a rifle.”

At about midnight, Haltom Police announced that two civilians were dead and four people were injured, including three police officers and an elderly woman who made the 911 call.

The suspect in the case was pronounced dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot, according to police.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the case.

An update from Haltom Police is scheduled for this afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

