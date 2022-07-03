ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Police: Hamburg man arrested for DWI Saturday following crash

By Adam Duke
 2 days ago
New York State Police patrol car

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arrested by New York State Police in the Town of Clarence on Saturday for DWI.

Eric Zyers, 42, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI and a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation — failed to stop at a red light — after his car reportedly crashed into another at the intersection of Wehrle Drive and Transit Road.

State Police were dispatched to the scene. After Zyers failed sobriety tests, he was transported to the NYSP office for processing, where he reportedly recorded a .18% blood alcohol content. He was issued tickets and is scheduled to return to Clarence Town Court on July 12.

NYSP is attempting to crack down on impaired driving over the Fourth of July weekend, as last year, 195 people were arrested for DWI, with 648 crashes investigated over the holiday, including two fatalities.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.

