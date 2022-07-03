Driver injured, passenger killed when car hits utility pole on Dover Road

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning at the intersection of Dover Road and Charlemagne Boulevard. According to a news release, officers responded to reports of a crash in that area around 2:40 a.m. and investigation revealed that a vehicle had run off the roadway and struck a metal utility pole on Charlemagne Boulevard. The female driver was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital, where she is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

2 DAYS AGO