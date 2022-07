The Conservatives have suffered a hat-trick of council by-election defeats, continuing a recent run of poor results that has seen them shed seats to various opponents.The party lost two contests on Thursday to the Liberal Democrats and a third to Labour.The Tories have now made a net loss of 11 council seats since the local elections at the start of May.The latest defeats saw the Lib Dems win a seat in the Bridlington North ward of East Riding council, which had become vacant following the death of the previous Tory councillor.The second Lib Dem gain came in the Bernwood ward...

ELECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO