How China is using its economic might to strong arm Australia's Pacific neighbours as the communist superpower eyes ANOTHER military base on our doorstep

By Padraig Collins
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

China is eyeing up a military base 100km from Australian shores, in a concerning development Penny Wong calls the 'most challenging circumstances since World War II'.

Australia's foreign minister, since coming to office in May, has been jet-setting around the South Pacific visiting Fiji, Samoa and Tonga and more, to try and ward off China's growing influence in the region.

The communist superpower already has a clandestine security agreement in place with the Solomon Islands which paves the way for a naval base to be established on the island 2,000km from Australia.

Now Beijing is reaching into its deep pockets to cement a similar pact with Papua New Guinea, less than 100km from Cape York in North Queensland.

Beijing is reaching into its deep pockets to cement a similar pact with Papua New Guinea - less that 100km from Cape York in North Queensland 

China has handed over $30million to get a special economic zone in the town of Kikori in PNG's Gulf Province off the ground and are desperate to invest more.

The futuristic $8billion development project is set to include an airport, naval base and military base carved out of out of jungle land in alongside Orokolo Bay at - about 250km northwest of the capital Port Moresby.

Peter KenGemar, the project director for the special economic zone, said he does not have a preferred business partner for the ambitious project but admitted Chinese cash is rolling in.

'We're already getting support from China in the military and they have opened the door already,' he told 60 Minutes on Sunday.

'If they increased the amount of support they're giving in that space, in the military space then they might pick up those two bases.

'So yeah, that's why Australia's dropped off. China is inching way around and I don't know what's gonna happen.'

'If Australia wants to have some say in this, then today is the time for us to talk.'

Foreign Minister Penny Wong (pictured) said 'We are facing the most challenging circumstances since World War II'
The communist superpower already has a clandestine security agreement in place with the Solomon Islands which paves the way for a naval base to be established on the island 2000km from Australia. Pictured: Chinese soldiers in Beijing

The under-developed, resources-rich nation of PNG has been a major point of interest for Beijing in recent years as Australian influence has waned.

Having a base in PNG would be a huge boost for the authoritarian power in its desire to dominate the region.

Chinese state-owned enterprises have already built an array of roads, bridges and port infrastructure across the sun-drenched country and even shelled out to build APEC House in 2018 - when President Xi Jinping was greeted with an official state welcome.

Under new Labor leadership, Canberra is moving quickly to counteract China's influence.

'I wouldn't describe it as scrambling. I would describe it as urgency,' Ms Wong said.

'It's about being authentic and demonstrating to the nations of the region that we get that our security is bound together and no one can go it alone.

'We are facing the most challenging circumstances since World War II.'

Prime Minister James Marape (pictured) of Papua New Guinea said he understands Australia's concerns about the growing Chinese presence in his country
China has already invested more than $30million in a project in Papua New Guinea (pictured) and wants to get more involved as it looks to establish a military foothold close to Australia

PNG Prime Minister James Marape has made assurances 'there will never be' a Chinese base in PNG but did leave the door open for China to fund part of their economic zone.

'China is important to us, just as much as Australia is very important to us,' he said.

'There's always space for both nations without compromising our core principles as a country.

'Your security and your future prosperity is tied to ours.'

When probed about Solomon Island's controversial military deal with China he claimed he did not know anything about it.

'I have no information to be honest,' he said.

'I try my very best not to get into other nations' sovereign issues,' Mr Marape said.

'We know which boundaries to protect and which boundaries not to cross.'

Australia's north could soon be encircled by Chinese military forces as Beijing carries out a secret campaign to wield influence over small South Pacific nations, muscling in their seaports and eyeing off strategic patches of land

