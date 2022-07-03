ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Boy fatally shot at Virginia party, another injured

 2 days ago

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A child is dead and another person is injured after multiple shootings at a party in central Virginia, police said.

Officers were called to an event venue in suburban Richmond on Saturday night for a report of a shooting, local news outlets reported.

Upon their arrival, officers found a juvenile male who had been shot in a bathroom, Chesterfield County Police said in a news release Sunday. The child, whose name and age weren’t provided, was pronounced dead at the scene. He appeared to be the intended target of the shooting, police said.

Before police arrived, a sheriff’s deputy who was providing security at the party responded to the reported shooting to investigate, according to the news release. The deputy encountered and confronted an individual who was displaying a handgun. The deputy shot the person, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. That person was not immediately identified.

An investigation is ongoing.

