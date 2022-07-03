Cleveland Cavaliers announce signing of former Kansas Jayhawks standout Ochai Agbaji

Former University of Kansas men’s basketball guard Ochai Agbaji is officially a member of the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

Agbaji, a 6-foot-5, 22-year-old graduate of both KU and Oak Park High School, who was selected No. 14 overall by the Cavs on June 23 in the lucrative first-round of the 2022 NBA Draft, on Saturday signed his first professional hoops contract.

The Cavs announced the signing on their official Website.

Agbaji according to hoopsrumors.com received the rookie scale contract figure that goes to all first-round picks.

The way it works in the NBA is first round picks almost always sign for the full 120% of the rookie scale. As the No. 14 pick, Agbaji according to the scale will earn $3,918,360 in 2022-23, $4,114,200 in 2023-24, $4,310,280 in 2024-25 and $6,383,525 in 2025-26. That’s approximately $18.700,000 over four years.

Agbaji, a first-team All-American, Big 12 player of the year and most outstanding player of the Final Four, averaged a team-leading 18.8 points a game for KU’s 2022 national title team.

He ended his Kansas career as KU’s No. 15 scorer of all time (1,652 points), seventh in consecutive starts (98) and ninth in minutes played (3,978).

The Cavs on Saturday also announced the signing of second-round draft pick Isaiah Mobley to a 2-way contract.

Agbaji and Mobley will play for the Cavs in the upcoming Las Vegas Summer League to run July 7-17 in Vegas. Cleveland will meet San Antonio in the summer league opener for both teams at 4 p.m., Central time, Friday, in Cox Pavilion in Vegas. It will be broadcast on NBA TV.