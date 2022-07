Gwendolyn Glenn: With a brown, black and red dotted pattern on its wings and a yellow abdomen, the spotted lanternfly is visually striking, but can wreak havoc on the environment. The invasive insect from Asia was found in the United States eight years ago and in North Carolina for the first time last week in Kernersville. The spotted lantern is known to kill grapevines, and it also feeds on more than 100 species of plants, including hops, fruit trees, native trees and popular plants used for landscaping. Here to talk with us about this pesky bug is Dr. Matt Bertone, the director and diagnostic entomologist with the North Carolina State University Plant Disease and Insect Clinic. Thanks for joining us.

