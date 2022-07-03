Klay Thompson Says He Used To Have A Glass Of Wine Or Some Beers Before Games Before His Injuries: "I Was In My Mid-20s And I Felt, I Hate To Say It, But Invincible At Times."

Since 1968 the Milwaukee Bucks have become one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. From the lucky coin flip that landed them Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1969 to the gem that they found at No. 15 in 2013, legends of all shapes and sizes have graced the court for Milwaukee. Since the birth of the franchise 54 years ago, the Bucks have won 17 division titles, 3 conference championships and have hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy as NBA champions twice.

