Copenhagen shooting – Three dead & three critical after rifle maniac, 22, blasts shoppers at mall near Harry Styles gig

THREE people were killed at a shopping mall in Denmark yesterday - just hours before Harry Styles was set to perform nearby.

Another three victims were said to be in a critical condition last night after a rifle maniac opened fire at Field's Shopping Mall in Copenhagen.

Emergency services were scrambled to the horror rampage shortly after 5.30pm, with Danish cops later confirming three had died.

Copenhagen police inspector Soren Thomassen said last night the victims were a man in his 40s and two young people.

He went on to confirm a 22-year-old Danish man has been charged with manslaughter.

Mr Thomassen earlier said the man's motive was unclear, but could not rule out "an act of terrorism".

He added he will be questioned by a judge today.

Haunting footage from before his arrest shows the gunman slinging a huge rifle over his shoulder as he paces back and forth in the shopping centre.

A brave onlooker films from about 100m away as the man, wearing shorts and a vest, appears to wait for his victims.

It is not yet clear how many were wounded at the venue, just a few hundred metres from the Royal Arena - where Harry Styles' gig was called off last minute.

The Watermelon Sugar singer was forced to cancel the concert at the eleventh after after safety concerns from police.

He earlier said he was "praying for everyone involved".

Danish cops wrote on Twitter on Sunday afternoon: "We are still present, shots have been fired and several people have been hit.

"We work on site. People in the Fields must stay and await the police.

"All other persons must stay away from Fields."

Witnesses described hearing multiple gunshots shortly before the "chaos" erupted.

Mums were seen clutching babies as terrified shoppers fled the horror scenes.

One onlooker, Mahdi Al-Wazni, reported seeing the gunman with a "hunting rifle" 200m away.

They told TV 2 News: "He was light in the face. He wore hunting or military clothing with a cap."

Someone else told how Danish police fired warning shots and shouted at a man to "drop the weapon".

They told Ekstra Bladet: "We heard them shout 'drop the weapon' and fired a couple of warning shots, and then we went our way.

"We immediately drove out of the garage, and turned right towards Kastrup Airport, where we see three to four policemen shouting at a man with a weapon in his hand."

Emilie Jeppesen, 20, told Denmark's Jyllands Posten: “You didn’t know what was happening. Suddenly there was just chaos everywhere.

"We were sitting and going to eat and suddenly we could see people running.

"Then we first thought 'why do people run?' But then we could hear shots."

Her pal Astrid Kofoed Jørgensen, added: "Everyone in the restaurant was shown out into the kitchen, and then when we sat out there we could hear three or four shots."

Another witness, Jacob Sahin Ekman, told the publication he thought he heard "about 15 shots".

The 27-year-old said he was about to eat with a pal when the shooting began.

He added: "He went out to talk on the phone, and suddenly he sprinted into Dalle Valle and said, 'Lie down, lie down. Someone is shooting.

"Then I went under the bar and lay down.

“It was all very unreal like a movie."

Police urged anyone who was at Fields to contact their relatives.

Harry Styles said in a statement last night: "My team and I pray for everyone involved in the shooting in the Copenhagen mall.

"I am in shock. Dearest, H."

Many fans had already abandoned plans to attend his gig over safety fears.

One fan wrote on Twitter: So there was a shooting near the Harry concert in Copenhagen that I was supposed to attend but I'm on my way home now.

"My friend and I are okay, but lots of Harries are leaving the concert out of worry now."

Harry, who performed in London last week, is in the midst of his world tour.

He is next set to perform in Paris on Tuesday.

Field's is the largest shopping centre in Denmark, with over 140 shops and restaurants.

