ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 dead, 3 critically wounded in shooting at Denmark mall

By JAN M. OLSEN, KARL RITTER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SZdf5_0gTnUDBc00
1 of 13

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A gunman opened fire inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital Sunday, killing three people and critically wounding three others, police said.

A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication that anyone else was involved in the attack, though police were still investigating.

Gun violence is relatively rare in Denmark.

Thomassen said it was too early to speculate on the motive for the shooting, which happened in the late afternoon at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia and located on the outskirts of the Danish capital. When the shots rang out, some people hid in shops while others fled in a panicked stampede, according to witnesses.

“It is pure terror. This is awful,” said Hans Christian Stoltz, a 53-year-old IT consultant, who was bringing his daughters to see Harry Styles perform at concert scheduled for Sunday night near the mall. “You might wonder how a person can do this to another human being, but it’s beyond … beyond anything that’s possible.”

Thomassen said the victims included a man in his 40s and two “young people,” without giving details. Several others were injured, three of them critically, he said.

He said police received the first reports of a shooting at 5.37 p.m., and arrested the suspect 11 minutes later. Thomassen described the suspect as an “ethnic Dane,” a phrase typically used to mean someone is white.

Danish broadcaster TV2 published a grainy photo of the alleged gunman, a man wearing knee-length shorts, a vest or sleeveless shirt, and holding what appeared to be a rifle in his right hand. “He seemed very violent and angry,” eyewitness Mahdi Al-Wazni told TV2. “He spoke to me and said it (the rifle) isn’t real as I was filming him. He seemed very proud of what he was doing.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the Scandinavian country had been hit by a “cruel attack.”

“It is incomprehensible. Heartbreaking. Pointless,” she said. “Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second.”

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and TV2 posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. After the shooting, an enormous contingent of heavily armed police officers patrolled the area, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping center with his family when he heard “three, four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store.”

The shopping center is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway station for a line that connects the city center with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to the mall.

Organizers called off the Harry Styles concert, which had been scheduled at the nearby Royal Arena, by order of police.

On Snapchat, Styles wrote: “My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H.”

The royal palace said a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France cycling race had been canceled. The first three stages of the race were held in Denmark this year. The reception was due to be held on the royal yacht that is moored in Soenderborg, the town where the third stage ended.

In a joint statement, Queen Margrethe, her son Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, said: “We do not yet know the full extent of the tragedy, but it is already clear that more people have lost their lives and that even more have been injured.”

“The situation calls for unity and care,” they said in a statement.

The shooting came a week after a mass shooting in neighboring Norway, where police said a Norwegian man of Iranian origin opened fire during a LGBTQ festival, killing two and wounding more than 20.

It was the worst gun attack in Denmark since February 2015, when a 22-year-old man was killed in a shootout with police after going on a shooting spree in the capital that left two people dead and five police officers wounded.

___

Ritter reported from Unterseen, Switzerland.

Comments / 10

Related
US News and World Report

Danes Mourn Death of Three in Copenhagen Mall Shooting

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Thousands of people held a vigil on Tuesday evening outside a shopping mall in Copenhagen where three people were shot dead two days earlier in a rare shooting incident that has rocked this normally peaceful Nordic country. Police detained a 22-year-old Danish man and charged him with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Three Killed In Copenhagen Mall Shooting, 22-year-old Suspect Arrested

A gunman killed three people and wounded several others in a shooting at a busy Copenhagen mall on Sunday as panicked shoppers said they ran for their lives. A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting but his motives were unclear, police said. The shooter, who was believed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

From Celebration to Mass Shooting Chaos at Chicago Suburb's Parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The Chicago suburb of Highland Park had planned for a Fourth of July celebration like so many in communities across the United States: a parade followed by fireworks and music. But the festivities to mark U.S. Independence Day turned into bloody mayhem as a gunman on...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mette Frederiksen
US News and World Report

6 Dead, 24 Wounded in Shooting at Chicago-Area July 4 Parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding 24 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. The suspect remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
US News and World Report

Harry Styles Devastated Over Denmark Shooting, Cancels Concert

LONDON (Reuters) - British singer Harry Styles said he was "heartbroken" and "devastated" over a deadly shooting at a shopping mall in Copenhagen on Sunday, after he cancelled a concert scheduled to take place in the city. The "Sign of the Times" and "Watermelon Sugar" singer had been due to...
WORLD
Daily Mail

The start of Britain's summer holiday chaos! Cyprus brings back face masks indoors in light of soaring Covid cases as French city of Nice says coverings will be mandatory on public transport again

Cyprus will reintroduce mandatory face masks in response to rising coronavirus cases, in the first sign of summer holiday chaos for British holidaymakers. The ruling — which comes into effect for everyone over the age of 12 on Friday — will make face coverings a legal requirement in all indoor public venues, including shops, pubs and restaurants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SFGate

Drones spot 2 more bodies from Italy avalanche, toll at 9

CANAZEI, Italy (AP) — Authorities said conditions downslope from a glacier in the Italian Alps were too unstable for searchers and dogs to work on the mountain where a chunk of ice the size of an apartment building broke loose at the weekend, killing several hikers. But with the aid of drones, two more bodies were spotted at the edge of tons of debris from the avalanche.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Wounding#Violent Crime#Danish#Field
The Associated Press

France brings 51 citizens home from IS camps in Syria

PARIS (AP) — French authorities on Tuesday repatriated 51 women and children from the former Islamic State group-controlled areas in Syria, according to a statement from the national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office. It’s the single largest return of women and children to France from camps in northeastern Syria since...
AFP

Copenhagen holds memorial for mall shooting victims

Thousands gathered in Copenhagen on Tuesday to pay tribute to the victims of a weekend mall shooting that left three people dead, including two teenagers.  , I'm the mother of two teenagers," Sophie Andersen, mayor of Copenhagen said during an address which was followed by a moment of silence.
Vibe

Highland Park Shooting Suspect Glorified Mass Murder In His Music Videos

Click here to read the full article. The suspect arrested in connection to the mass shooting that killed six people and injured at least 38 others in the suburban neighborhood of Chicago is also an aspiring rapper with a history of glorifying mass murder in his music videos, NBC News reports. On Monday evening (July 4), hours after the Highland Park, Ill. shooting, Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III was apprehended and taken into custody following a short pursuit. Authorities have voiced their belief that Crimo III was behind the brazen attack and alluded to a “significant amount of digital evidence”...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Denmark
Country
Switzerland
Smithonian

Glacier Collapse Kills Seven Hikers Amid Record Heat in Italy’s Dolomites

At least seven people are dead and more are still missing after a chunk of Italy’s Marmolada glacier broke off on Sunday, weakened by higher-than-normal temperatures that experts say are the direct result of human-caused climate change. The deadly natural disaster took place just one day after officials recorded...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Detroit officer, gun-wielding suspect dead after shooting

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit police officer and a man wielding an assault-style weapon were fatally shot on the city’s west side Wednesday night, Detroit police Chief James White said. White said the officer and his partner responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call of a man firing a weapon. He said when the officers arrived, they were met by the suspect who was armed with an assault-style weapon and firing in their direction. White said one officer was struck and his partner returned fire, fatally striking the suspect. The struck officer was later pronounced dead at a hospital. “With a heavy heart... I have to inform our department and our community that we lost one of our heroes today,” White told reporters outside the hospital. “A very sad and tragic event...”
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

British tourist missing on hiking holiday found dead at bottom of cliff in Italy

A British tourist who disappeared on Saturday afternoon has been found dead at the bottom of a cliff in Italy.Gerard Christopher Turner, 56, was reported missing after going for a walk in the woods near where he was staying with his family in Lezzono, Lake Como, near the Alps in northern Italy.He left the hotel where they were staying in the middle of the afternoon, at around 2.30pm, and phoned his wife two hours later to say he would be back soon because he had ventured down a “rough path”.Mr Turner did not return and his family raised the alarm...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

3 people killed, 7 wounded in shooting at Indiana block party

Three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Ind., early Tuesday morning. Ashanti Brown, 20; Laurence Mangum, 25, and Marquise Hall, 26, were fatally shot, the Northwest Indiana Times reported. The seven hospitalized victims have not been identified. No...
GARY, IN
International Business Times

Shots Fired In Copenhagen Mall, Several Victims, One Arrest

Gunfire in a Copenhagen mall Sunday left several victims, Danish police said, adding that they had arrested one person in connection with the shooting, but did not give details on a potential motive. Police reinforcements have been deployed around the large Field's mall in the Amager district between the city...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

976K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy