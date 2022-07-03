ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Kyrgios’ dad accuses tennis chiefs of double standards after Tsitsipas avoids disqualification in Wimbledon blockbuster

By Rob Maul
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kTzdd_0gTnU8rE00

NICK KYRGIOS’s dad has accused officials of double standards following Wimbledon’s most explosive ever tennis clash.

The Australian’s blockbuster third-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas had fireworks on the court and then a war of words in the post-match press conferences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZS0Id_0gTnU8rE00
Nick Kyrgios came through a blockbuster clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gC0Sk_0gTnU8rE00
The Greek was given a point penalty but avoided disqualification Credit: PA

Tsitsipas, 23, claimed “bully” Kyrgios had “a very evil side” and admitted trying to hit the ball at his opponent during the feisty encounter.

Bad boy Kyrgios, 27, called for the Greek ace to be defaulted after he struck a ball into the crowd in frustration after losing the second set – even though luckily for him it did not hit anyone.

Speaking on the BBC Tennis podcast, father Giorgos Kyrgios said: “My son would have been defaulted for that.”

And asked if the decision smacks of double standards from the officials, Kyrgios Sr added: “Of course. You have got to draw the line for everybody.

“I hate to see it anyway, I feel sorry for all of them. The pressure is so much.”

Retired star Jeff Tarango said he had never seen a tennis match so close to turning into a boxing fight.

The American said: “It’s only because Kyrgios is putting so much attention on social media on him wanting to box players and get into the ring with different guys.

“You don’t know if he means it. He’s a volcano waiting to happen and Tsitsipas was poking the bear an awful lot.

“How many times can you poke the bear before he takes a swat at you?”

Tim Henman, who is an All England Club board member, says both players can expect heavy fines for their behaviour.

World No40 Kyrgios moaned constantly to the umpire and dropped several f-bombs.

Henman, 47, said: “I am sure they will be fined.

“The referees’ office will look at the tapes and listen to the different conversations they had with Kyrgios and the umpire, what was said in ear shot of the line judges, and certainly look at the Tsitsipas incidents.

BETTING SPECIAL - LATEST OFFERS AND FREE BETS FOR WIMBLEDON

“Fines are standard procedure when you are playing in a big event with big prize money. There are going to be consequences for behaviour like that.

“You are going to cross the line when you are swearing at the umpire in conversation and you are certainly crossing the line when you are hitting the ball into the crowd like that.”

Former British No1 Laura Robson says tennis fans are now watching Kyrgios for the “wrong reasons” and hoping he will “self-implode”.

Kyrgios claimed Tsitsipas had few friends on Tour and would not approach him face-to-face, man-to-man to address his concerns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zWKPP_0gTnU8rE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDZt0_0gTnU8rE00

The unseeded star, who plays American Brandon Nakashima on Centre Court on Monday, said: “He’s making that match about me, like he's got some serious issues.

“I’m good in the locker room. I’ve got many friends, just to let you know. I’m actually one of the most liked. I’m set. He’s not liked. Let’s just put that there. So anyway, no, I’m good.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VLdvN_0gTnU8rE00
There was a frosty handshake between the pair at the net Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=281Jei_0gTnU8rE00
Giorgos Kyrgios fought his son's corner the day after the match Credit: Getty

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'I do what I want': Aussie bad boy Nick Kyrgios is defiant after flouting Wimbledon's all-white dress code by wearing a red cap and trainers before and after his last-16 win, as he insists 'any publicity is good publicity'

Nick Kyrgios told Wimbledon's rule makers 'I do what I want' after flouting their all-white dress code before and after his fourth-round victory over Brandon Nakashima. The Australian walked on to Centre Court wearing red trainers, then changed into them again, along with a red cap, once he had completed his five-set win against the American.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Yardbarker

Carlos Alcaraz showcases sportsmanship at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz is showing that the future of tennis is in good hands thanks to his sportsmanship. Alcaraz lost in four sets on Sunday in the fourth round at Wimbledon against Jannik Sinner 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (8), 6-3. In the third set — the only set Alcaraz won — the 19-year-old won a point with a nice drop shot. Sinner slipped and went to the ground while chasing after the ball.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic gets truth bomb from John McEnroe over poor start vs. Jack Sinner at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is currently in the middle of a tough match against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals round of the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament. In fact, he has dropped the first two sets of this showdown with the 20-year-old Sinner, who is definitely exceeding expectations in this contest. At the same time, there are many tennis fans and observers out there who are being left bewildered by the surprising way Djokovic is being handled by Jannik.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Chiefs#Australian#Greek#American
Daily Mail

Wimbledon tells players to tighten their belts and stop using all of their £90 daily food allowance as canteens struggle to meet demand after one coach put through 27 bottles of probiotic yoghurt drink

Wimbledon players have been warned to stop buying unnecessary food after a coach bought 27 bottles of yoghurt at once to get the most out of their allowance. Players and coaches at Wimbledon have been buying food and drink using the daily allowance given to them by the All England Club.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

Wimbledon champ rips Nick Kyrgios over outbursts during Stefanos Tsitsipas match: 'Just an absolute circus'

Nick Kyrgios received criticism from a one-time Wimbledon champion following the Australian tennis star’s heated match against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Kyrgios defeated Tsitsipas 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) in a four-set thriller during the third round of the Wimbledon Championships. During the match, Tsitsipas purposely hit a ball into the stands, expressing frustration with himself over dropping a set. Kyrgios complained Tsitsipas should’ve been defaulted for the outburst, leading to a short protest. He would receive a code violation for cussing.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios hits Stefanos Tsitsipas with an incredible comeback after rival branded him an 'evil bully' and pair copped big fines - as Karl Stefanovic jumps to Aussie bad boy's defence

Nick Kyrgios has returned serve at bitter tennis rival Stefanos Tsitsipas after being branded a bully, sparking a divided response from fans and greats of the game. The controversial Aussie triumphed over the Greek world No.5 in one of the most spiteful matches ever seen at Wimbledon on Saturday with the pair repeatedly clashing with the umpire and each other.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
568K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy