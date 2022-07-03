ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
And the bride wore pink! Rosamund Pike's stepdaughter Olive Uniacke dons a stunning fuchsia gown as she ties the knot with Dane Ensley in ceremony attended by celebrities including Dua Lipa and Nicolas Hoult

By Helen Roberts for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Olive Uniacke donned a stunning, non traditional fuchsia dress as she tied the knot with Dane Ensley.

The wedding, at St Gabriels Church in Pimlico yesterday, was attended by a host of well-known faces.

Olive's father, researcher and businessman Robie Uniacke, 61, was at the nuptials alongside his partner of 13 years, actor Rosamund Pike, 43.

Olive Uniacke, 31, is a literary agent, former associate producer, floor runner, and production executive, and has worked on Harry Potter, Fast and Furious and X-Men films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otjIS_0gTnU7yV00
Bride Olive Uniacke (pictured) broke from tradition and donned a bright fuchsia dress for her wedding to Dane Ensley (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1twJ_0gTnU7yV00
Rosamund Pike (pictured, left) is the partner of Olive's father Robie Uniacke. She played Rita Skeeter in the Harry Potter franchise
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqxGf_0gTnU7yV00
Also snapped at the wedding was actor Nicholas Hoult, who has enjoyed acting success after roles in films like About A Boy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpQkr_0gTnU7yV00
Poppy Delavigne (pictured, centre right), a British model and socialite, was among the guests at the London wedding
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yphhN_0gTnU7yV00
Actor Rosamund Pike has been in a relationship with Olive's father Robie Uniacke for some 13 years

She married Dane Ensley, at St Gabriels Church, in Pimlico, yesterday. Not much is known about Dane but he first introduced Olive to his Instagram followers in June 2015.

Despite the famous faces making up the congregation, Olive stood out, in her stunning brightly coloured gown.

The floor-length hot pink frock featured a high neck, was sleeveless, and had a structured, boned bodice.

Keeping in style with her non-traditional bridal look, she appeared to forgo a veil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HoiPB_0gTnU7yV00
Olive Uniacke, 31, married Dane Ensley, at St Gabriels Church, in Pimlico, yesterday surrounded by family and celebrity friends
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXKZS_0gTnU7yV00
Pretty in pink: Olive Uniacke made a bold choice trading traditional bridal white or ivory for pink
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pfpT5_0gTnU7yV00
The bride beamed as she walked down the London road, showing off her unconventional gown
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0XRt_0gTnU7yV00
Another major name from the world of films is David Heyman (pictured), a producer on Harry Potter, and stepfather of the bride
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtYzJ_0gTnU7yV00
Guests were seen outside the London church, where the smiling couple tied the knot yesterday

Instead, the bride opted for an elegant, minimalist look when it came to her hair and make-up, appearing fresh faced, with her long brunette locks flowing down her back.

Two weeks ago Olive posted a photo on her Instagram page saying: 'Can't bloody wait.' And many of her followers went on to congratulate her for her forthcoming marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKkqg_0gTnU7yV00
Bright colours seemed to be the order of the day, with several guests spotted sporting their own vibrant gowns
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpVll_0gTnU7yV00
The bride was not the only one to don a bright dress, some of the guests opted to wear complementary bold shades  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8JJ2_0gTnU7yV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGPjS_0gTnU7yV00
Happy: guests at the wedding appeared to be happy to be at the event, with some pictured beaming

Among the guests at present on her big day was British actor Nicholas Hoult, who was snapped chatting with other guests outside the church, dressed in a smart grey two-piece suit.

Another film bigwig who was present was David Heyman, a producer on Harry Potter, as well as the stepfather of the bride.

Meanwhile, socialite Poppy Delavigne was also photographed chatting with others at the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFJGl_0gTnU7yV00
Despite the seasonal weather, at one point, some guests were seen wearing coats, to keep warm against the breeze
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RctQ0_0gTnU7yV00
Many of the guests were pictured smiling and looking very happy to have attended the ceremony
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ez9AQ_0gTnU7yV00
Following the service, guests congregated on the pavement outside the church, where they mingled

Olive, who has more than 16,000 followers on Instagram, studied at the prestigious Gordonstoun school in Scotland, where Prince Charles also studied.

For some time Olive was rumoured to be dating Daniel Radcliffe after being photographer at many events together, but eventually his publicist confirmed they were just friends.

