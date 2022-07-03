And the bride wore pink! Rosamund Pike's stepdaughter Olive Uniacke dons a stunning fuchsia gown as she ties the knot with Dane Ensley in ceremony attended by celebrities including Dua Lipa and Nicolas Hoult
Olive Uniacke donned a stunning, non traditional fuchsia dress as she tied the knot with Dane Ensley.
The wedding, at St Gabriels Church in Pimlico yesterday, was attended by a host of well-known faces.
Olive's father, researcher and businessman Robie Uniacke, 61, was at the nuptials alongside his partner of 13 years, actor Rosamund Pike, 43.
Olive Uniacke, 31, is a literary agent, former associate producer, floor runner, and production executive, and has worked on Harry Potter, Fast and Furious and X-Men films.
She married Dane Ensley, at St Gabriels Church, in Pimlico, yesterday. Not much is known about Dane but he first introduced Olive to his Instagram followers in June 2015.
Despite the famous faces making up the congregation, Olive stood out, in her stunning brightly coloured gown.
The floor-length hot pink frock featured a high neck, was sleeveless, and had a structured, boned bodice.
Keeping in style with her non-traditional bridal look, she appeared to forgo a veil.
Instead, the bride opted for an elegant, minimalist look when it came to her hair and make-up, appearing fresh faced, with her long brunette locks flowing down her back.
Two weeks ago Olive posted a photo on her Instagram page saying: 'Can't bloody wait.' And many of her followers went on to congratulate her for her forthcoming marriage.
Among the guests at present on her big day was British actor Nicholas Hoult, who was snapped chatting with other guests outside the church, dressed in a smart grey two-piece suit.
Another film bigwig who was present was David Heyman, a producer on Harry Potter, as well as the stepfather of the bride.
Meanwhile, socialite Poppy Delavigne was also photographed chatting with others at the event.
Olive, who has more than 16,000 followers on Instagram, studied at the prestigious Gordonstoun school in Scotland, where Prince Charles also studied.
For some time Olive was rumoured to be dating Daniel Radcliffe after being photographer at many events together, but eventually his publicist confirmed they were just friends.
