Both Manchester clubs 'want to sign £35m Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry' with Pep Guardiola chasing the ex-Arsenal star as Raheem Sterling's possible replacement and Erik ten Hag desperate to rejuvenate his attack

By Lewis Browning For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Both Manchester City and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry in a £35million deal this summer.

The 26-year-old's contract at the Bundesliga champions expires in 2023, and the two parties are yet to agree new terms.

And now, according to The Sun, with the German giants keen to make some money on the front man rather than lose him for free, City and United are both said to be watching his situation closely.

Serge Gnabry is on the shortlist of both Manchester clubs with a year left on his current deal
Pep Guardiola wants to further strengthen his front-line after Erling Haaland's arrival

Gnabry - who made 18 appearances for Arsenal before moving to Germany - has reportedly turned down a £200,000-a-week offer to stay in Munich, putting Europe's top clubs on red alert.

Pep Guardiola may need to strengthen his attack this summer, with Raheem Sterling expected to move to London and sign for Chelsea.

Gabriel Jesus is expected to be confirmed as a new Arsenal player soon too, which would leave the champions light in attack, and Guardiola thinks Gnabry could fit the bill.

The German international, who has scored 65 goals in 171 games for Bayern, can play on either flank as well as down the middle, meaning his versatility could prove handy for Guardiola.

Raheem Sterling is expected to move to London and sign for Chelsea this summer
Erik ten Hag is yet to sign a player this transfer window and needs improvements to his squad

New United boss Erik ten Hag is also keeping tabs on Gnabry with the Red Devils' transfer window still yet to kick into life.

Despite regular talks with Frenkie de Jong, ten Hag is yet to add to his squad this transfer window, and with Cristiano Ronaldo requesting to leave the club, the Dutchman may need to get business rolling sooner rather than later.

Bayern are keen to keep Gnabry, but are willing to cash in if a new deal cannot be agreed.

Many Arsenal fans view Gnabry as the one that got away. Arsene Wenger brought him into the club academy as a teenager in 2013, before appearing to lose faith in him and sending him loan to West Brom in February 2016.

Gnabry (left) has won 12 major trophies with Bayern Munich, including the Champions League

He was eventually sold to Werder Bremen for £4.5m that August before joining Bayern a year later.

Gnabry has since gone on to become a world-class performer, winning 12 major trophies with the German giants including four Bundesliga titles, a Champions League and the Club World Cup.

The German also has two FA Cup victories to his name with Arsenal.

