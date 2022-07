EDWARDSVILLE - Gypsy will perform at The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., in Edwardsville at 8 p.m. Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9. Gypsy comes to the Wildey Theatre on the 45-year anniversary of their Superjam77 appearance. This concert took place on July 9, 1977. Over 45,000 rock fans gathered at Busch Stadium for what was the largest crowd to see a music event in St. Louis at that time. Their show at the Wildey will include the setlist from the Superjam show plus other Gypsy tunes. Gypsy, was originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota and was formed by Jim Johnson, Enrico Rosenbaum and James Walsh. All three had been in a local Minneapolis group, The Underbeats. The original members of Gypsy were: James Walsh - vocals and keyboards. Enrico Rosenbaum - vocals and guitars. Jay Epstein - drums. James C. Johnson - vocals and lead guitar. Doni Larson - bass. Tickets are available at http://www.wildeytheatre.com .

