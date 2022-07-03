ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Several crowd downtown Dothan for Roe v. Wade protest

By Anthony Thomas
wtvy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several people crowded downtown Dothan Sunday morning to protest the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. Protestors could be seen...

www.wtvy.com

Comments / 35

Dwayne
2d ago

All you on the left say this is taking away your Rights. I didn’t hear a peep out of y’all when they were forcing people to get the shot.

Reply
9
Richard
2d ago

I will not apologize for my belief that it should be illegal to outright kill an unborn human being anyone who does so should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law for murder!

Reply(1)
7
allen davis
2d ago

When are these people going to realize the supreme court will not change their ruling so get over it and just accept responsibility for their actions. Besides, these women look like 50 miles of really bad road. 😆

Reply(4)
4
Related
wtvy.com

Second Roe v Wade protest held in Dothan on July 4th

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - While many in the Wiregrass spent the Fourth of July cooking or celebrating by the water, others used the holiday to exercise one of their first amendment rights. In Dothan, several “rallied for their rights” by protesting Roe v Wade being overturned. For the...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Headland 4th of July

The two were booked into the Henry County jail. Anyone with information is asked to call Blakely police. District Attorney office investigator Jay Henry was placed on administrative leave following last month’s arrest of a man who led officers on a two-county pursuit, Houston and Henry County District Attorney Pat Jones confirmed to News 4.
HENRY COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Covid cases ramp up in the Wiregrass over summer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - All Wiregrass counties sit in the red, or “high” level, for positive covid cases. That’s according to the latest data from Alabama Department of Public Health. It’s a big change from low case counts over the past few months. Health experts say...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Roe v. Wade protest

The Dothan Police Department is seeking the help of local and surrounding communities in the identity of the person(s) in the pictures below in relation to vehicle break-ins in the area. 2022 Future Masters Golf Tournament. Updated: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:30 PM UTC. Malvern Crash - 6/20/22. Updated: Jun....
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
City
Houston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Houston County, AL
Government
County
Houston County, AL
Dothan, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
Dothan, AL
Government
wdhn.com

Dothan’s plans to reshape downtown is moving forward

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city of Dothan’s plans to change the face of downtown is ongoing. The plans call for a brand new Dothan Civic Arena, Wiregrass Arts and Innovation Center, as well as renovations to the Dothan Opera House. However, before those projects can begin, city commissioners needed to approve the next steps of planning.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Large crowd gathers to protest Roe v Wade decision

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Over 100 pro-abortion rights protesters gathered in front of the Houston County Courthouse to make their voices heard in response to the supreme court ending the constitutional right to abortion. “Very disheartening and sickening to me that they overturned women’s right to choose,” Organizer Victoria...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Wtvy#Houston County Sheriff
wdhn.com

New technology coming to the Dothan Police Department

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — New technology was approved for the Dothan Police Department that is aimed at helping the department combat crime within the Circle City. Dothan city commissioners approved the lease for ten automated license plate reader cameras that will help identify suspects fleeing from a crime. Dothan’s...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Who is top dog in the Wiregrass?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You can’t have the 4th of July without a hotdog. In fact, one of the biggest events of the day will be the annual hotdog eating contest in New York. The 2021 Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest Champs Michelle Lesco and Joey Chestnut look to continue their reign in 2022 when they take the big stage Monday.
wdhn.com

Houston Co. teen reacts after lightning burns down his home

PANSEY, Ala. (WDHN) — A father and son were playing video games when their Houston County home was struck by lightning. Minutes later, it was engulfed in flames. “There was no thunder, no rain, and lightning struck down,” Pansey resident Jon Preston Ingalls said. “It sounded like it was right next to my window.”
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
villages-news.com

20-year-old Alabama man jailed after suspected of driving while impaired

A 20-year-old Alabama man was jailed after he was suspected of driving while impaired. Jordan Kendell Bryant of Dothan, Ala. was driving a white Chrysler 300 at about 9:45 p.m. Monday on State Road 44 when he began to make “erratic changes in speed for no apparent reason,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Water World Dothan | Phase III Infrastructure Improvements

Among the improvements includes a larger font entrance with more ticket windows, a covered queue area with fans, an administrative building, a new tube rental, additions to the pool deck, new locker area, concrete repairs, and a new chemical storage building. The Dothan Police Department is seeking the help of...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Officer off job amid Dothan excessive force allegations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A district attorney’s office investigator who is also a member of the U.S. Marshal’s Task force is off the job amid complaints that he used excessive force. Jay Henry was placed on administrative leave following last month’s arrest of a man who led officers on...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Water World gets green light for park improvements

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Water World in Dothan got an important green light as they prepare for a massive infrastructure improvement project happening at the local family destination. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Water World made it official that the City Commission gave the park the approval to begin...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

One dead in Enterprise crash

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead after a single-car crash early Sunday morning in Enterprise. Enterprise Police Department says it happened on Highway 84 at the intersection of Coppinville Road. The vehicle left the roadway striking a tree, according to a news release sent to News4. The driver...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan’s most exciting beach keeps getting more exciting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan’s most exciting beach, keeps getting more exciting. During Tuesday’s Dothan City Commissioners meeting, commissioners approved phase three of renovations to Water World. Dothan Leisure Services Director, Allison Hall said the project will add new ticket windows, making wait times to get in...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Pet of the Week: Getting to know Tilly

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A post July 4 edition of Pet of the Week gives you the chance to get to know this lovable kitty looking to firework-level excitement to their new home. City of Dothan Animal Shelter’s Melissa Gideon was back on Live at Lunch to introduce 3.5 month old Tilly. She is a calico tabby kitten, and as we saw during our segment, she is incredibly sweet.
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy