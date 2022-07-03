Atlanta trades for Dejounte Murray, sends three draft picks to Spurs

Wednesday afternoon, the Atlanta Hawks traded Danilo Gallinari to the San Antonio Spurs for Dejounte Murray. The Spurs are expected to waive Gallinari.

For Atlanta, all the moving parts achieved the goal of strengthening a backcourt already led by All-NBA guard Trae Young, who finished sixth in the league in scoring (28.4 points per game), by adding a dynamic young point guard coming off his best season as a pro.

“Me personally, I feel like if it wasn’t Atlanta, I would still be in San Antonio,” Murray said. “Atlanta is a place that I wanted to be. I’m excited to be here. Watching the team grow and grow, the excitement and fun they have with one another, and just the direction they are going. So I’m excited to be in Atlanta.”

The 29th pick of the 2016 NBA Draft, Murray, 25, earned his first All-Star nod in 2021-22, averaging a career-high 21.1 points to go with 9.2 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals. The six-year veteran instantly upgrades Atlanta’s backcourt on the defensive end as the rangy point guard earned NBA All-Defensive 2nd Team honors in just his second season (2017-18).

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray speaks during an NBA basketball press conference at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Friday, July 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

“The opportunity to acquire a player of Dejounte’s caliber, just entering his prime, doesn’t come along too often,” said Hawks President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk . “He has developed into one of the elite two-way guards in the league and we’re thrilled to add him to our group. I’d also like to thank Gallo for his professionalism and his contributions to the Hawks over the last two seasons.”

Hawks receive:

• Dejounte Murray

• Jock Landale

Spurs receive:

• Danilo Gallinari

• 2023 first-round pick (via Charlotte from New York, protected)

• 2025 first-round pick

• 2026 pick swap

• 2027 first-round pick

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report news of the deal.

