Liquified Creative’s 15 Ways to Give Back

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo’s chimpanzees, miniature donkeys, pigs, and other animals celebrated the Fourth of July ahead of the fireworks, according to zoo staff. Maryland Zoo Goats, alpaca, and black-tailed prairie dogs were given a Fourth of July treat too. Zookeepers surprised the animals with red, white, and blue boxes filled with their favorite foods, staff said. The holiday treat is part of what the animal caretakers at the zoo refer to as “enrichment activities,” which are designed to keep the animals mentally and physically fit, according to zoo staff. Caretakers typically engage the animals in activities that allow them to demonstrate behavior associated with their species, staff said. Presenting the animals with the opportunity to exercise control or choice over their environment is good for their well-being, according to zoo staff.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO