LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Postmark LaFollette Arts, Culture and History Center plans a full day of fun for LaFollette’s July 9th Celebration. The Center will open at 10: 00 a.m. to showcase the talents of the ARTShine Co-op Artisans who will be on hand with a variety of hand crafted and hand made goods. The Co-op will be open from 10 a.m. to 5p.m. for your shopping convenience.

LAFOLLETTE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO