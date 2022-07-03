ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Martin's camp denies restraining order allegations

 2 days ago
Puerto Rico Ricky Martin FILE - Ricky Martin poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Elvis' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 25, 2022. A judge has issued a restraining order against Martin, police said Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP File) (Vianney Le Caer)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Representatives for Ricky Martin have denied allegations that led to a restraining order against the Puerto Rican superstar, who has not been charged with any crime.

Police said Saturday that a judge had issued the order against Martin, but authorities trying to serve the order were unable to find the superstar in the Puerto Rican town of Dorado where he lives. The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law and police spokesman Axel Valencia said he could not provide further details, including who requested the order.

Representatives for Martin described the allegations as “completely false and fabricated,” People magazine reported. It did not name the representatives.

“We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated,” they told the magazine.

El Vocero, a Puerto Rico newspaper, said the order states that Martin and the other person dated for seven months. The report quotes the order as saying they broke up two months ago, but the petitioner says Martin did not accept the separation and has been seen loitering near the petitioner’s house at least three times.

“The petitioner fears for his safety,” El Vocero quoted the order as saying.

AP has not obtained a copy of the order.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

